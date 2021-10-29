Carson House Kids program teaches history to young folks

A program based at Historic Carson House seeks to teach young people about local history.

The Carson House Kids program began in May of this year. It is designed for young children to learn history through a variety of experiences. The initial focus was for the group to explore the Overmountain Victory Trail, according to a news release.

The Overmountain Victory Trail Association (OVTA) designed a special program for children to encourage them to visit sites along the OVTA trail. The trail commemorates the path taken by the Overmountain Men, who left their homes in the mountains during the fall of 1780. The Overmountain Men fought the British forces led by Major Patrick Ferguson and won a decisive victory at the Battle of Kings Mountain. Every year, the re-enactors with the OVTA retrace the route of these brave patriots from the American Revolution.