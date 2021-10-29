Carson House Kids program teaches history to young folks

A program based at Historic Carson House seeks to teach young people about local history.
The Carson House Kids program began in May of this year. It is designed for young children to learn history through a variety of experiences. The initial focus was for the group to explore the Overmountain Victory Trail, according to a news release.
The Overmountain Victory Trail Association (OVTA) designed a special program for children to encourage them to visit sites along the OVTA trail. The trail commemorates the path taken by the Overmountain Men, who left their homes in the mountains during the fall of 1780. The Overmountain Men fought the British forces led by Major Patrick Ferguson and won a decisive victory at the Battle of Kings Mountain. Every year, the re-enactors with the OVTA retrace the route of these brave patriots from the American Revolution.
Six sites are designated places in McDowell County, so the adult leaders, Debbie Queen and Martha Jordan, began the focus of lessons locally. The group held its first meeting at Historic Carson House (which serves as the home base of the program). The children enjoyed playing “I Spy” hunting for items in the house after each child was given a Carson House coloring book. They made a shoofly, a log cabin and enjoyed an old-fashioned breakfast complete with country ham, bacon, biscuits and jelly, according to the news release.
Other sites that the children visited were Davidson’s Fort Historic Park, the McDowell House, Paddy’s Creek, the N.C. Mineral Museum (Gillespie Gap) and the Orchard at Altapass. At each site, the children got to hear historians tell stories about the significance of these historic places. They also got to learn about toys, games and everyday activities children would be involved with during the 18th century.
On Thursday, Sept. 30, the OVTA had its annual gathering at the Carson House. As part of their program, they honored the Carson House Kids for their efforts in visiting sites on the trail and completing projects. Each child was presented with a commemorative patch and certificate. The children and their families enjoyed an evening outdoors as they were rewarded for learning about the rich history here in McDowell County, according to the news release.