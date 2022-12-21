Carson House holds historic homes tour in Marion

For this Christmas season, around 80 ticket holders enjoyed a tour of five historic homes in Marion.

The board, staff and volunteers from the Historic Carson House brought back the popular Historic Homes Christmas Tour for 2022. The first tour of homes was held in 2019, but Carson House staff and volunteers were unable to have the tours during the past two years due to the COVID restrictions.

On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 15, the 2022 tour of five historic homes took place. A short history was given to visitors about each home and their early occupants. The homes were kept a secret to the ticket holders so they would be a surprise. The houses are between 90 to more than 100 years old.

The homes on the tour were:

• The wood-frame home of Samuel and Pam Halliburton on Morgan Street. It was originally the house of James Lafayette “Fate” and Mary Moore Morgan and was built around 1890.

• The brick home of Daniel and Amy Merrill at the foot of Morgan Street. It was originally the home of Zeno and Margaret Martin and was built in the early 1930s. For many years, it was the home of business owner and civic leader Winslow Ballew Jr.

• The brick home of Jeff Bryan and Dr. Angela Bryan on Rutherford Road. It was built by Ernest J. House around 1923.

• The wood-frame house on West Fort Street. It was originally the home of William and Catherine Conley McCall and is now owned by Joe Hall. This house was for many years the home of attorney Tony Yancey and his law office was located there. It is now the location of Lily’s Place.

• The wood-frame house on South Main Street that was originally built by J. Gillespie Reid around 1903. This house is much better known as Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory.

Chuck Abernathy with the Historic Carson House board said he heard really good comments from the people who were on the tour.

“I think people enjoyed it,” he said. “It was a really good evening.”

Abernathy said he and Martha Jordan, executive director of Historic Carson House, appreciated the hard work of the Carson House staff and volunteers in making this event successful. They also appreciated the cooperation of the homeowners who opened their houses for this tour, the help from McDowell Transit System and the First Baptist Church of Marion.

This event was created to help raise money for activities associated with the Carson House, including the restoration of the Capt. William Moore cabin. The Moore cabin was originally constructed in the 1760s by Capt. William H. Moore on land that was located in the Dysartsville community in McDowell County. Moore was one of the earliest European settlers in the area. The historic cabin will be removed from its long-time location in Buncombe County to a new site at Historic Carson House.