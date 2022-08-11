Carolina Summer Show set for Friday, Saturday at Municipal Event Center in Marion

Live music, dance and comedy will delight audience members during the Carolina Summer Show, set for this Friday and Saturday in downtown Marion.

Carolina Onstage will present the Carolina Summer Show and the event is billed as a “big show in a little town.” The Carolina Summer Show is a family-friendly, fun-filled musical theatre production featuring a live band, dance, and comedy.

From the producers of the beloved Carolina Christmas Show, this all-new soul-filling production will feature talented local performers and special guest artists presenting hit songs in a variety of styles, from country, 1950s to 1960s, pop tunes to rock, Broadway, jazz and gospel music.

The show will be performed Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. nightly at the Municipal Event Center (29 Logan St.) in downtown Marion.

The show is produced, directed and choreographed in Marion by Carolina Onstage, the husband and wife team of musical theatre veterans Mario and Lucinda Morin (former Radio City Rockette). After three decades performing professionally across the United States and beyond, the Morins have settled back home in North Carolina and are thrilled to be in their fifth season of shows, according to a news release.

“Carolina Onstage is dedicated to producing family-friendly, Broadway-style, live entertainment shows in western North Carolina featuring local singers, musicians, dancers, actors, youth performers, and visiting guest artists,” reads their Website. “Founders Mario & Lucinda Morin, a husband/wife creative team with over 30 years of showbiz experience and more than 13,000 live performances to their credit, are happy to live, create, and dream in Marion, NC, supporting and sustaining meaningful relationships with WNC's diverse community of dedicated instructors and gifted performers. Bringing talented artists together to celebrate music, dance, and comedy is their heartfelt mission.”

They are one of only a few minority and female-owned professional live theatre production companies in North Carolina, and one of just a handful in the region featuring a live band. Their fifth annual Carolina Christmas Show is set for Dec. 16-18 also at the Municipal Event Center in Marion, according to the news release.

The Carolina Onstage band consists of Kelly Jones (guitar), Walker Astin (bass), Jon Lauterer (percussion), Reese Land (trumpet), Nathan McCoy (saxophone), and Paola Manrique-Land (violin), under the direction of the Brad Curtioff (keys and arranger). Five North Carolina dance studios and schools are represented in the production, by dancers Faith Pons, Stella White, Madison Fregosi, Macey Webb, Greenleigh Strode, Heidi Kulas, and Lesley-Ann Sikora.

The Carolina Summer Show vocalists are Ness Nowik, Tiffanie Boone, Victor Hough, Reggie Headen, Daniel Kondas and Morgan Hendley. The Carolina Onstage production team includes sound engineer Charles Hicks, lighting technician James Richards and production manager Ashley Causby-Hicks, according to the news release.

Tickets are $15 to $25. You can order them by phone: 855-222-2849. For more information, visit www.CarolinaOnstage.com