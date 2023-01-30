Carolina Caring to hold virtual support group for caregivers of veterans. McDowell residents encouraged to attend

Carolina Caring is hosting Walk a Mile with Me, an online support group for caregivers, spouses and widows/widowers of veterans, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m.

The group will continue to meet on the first Tuesday of each month and is designed to be a welcoming place to talk about the journey before and after the passing of a veteran, according to a news release.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions and serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina, including McDowell County, and the Charlotte region.

Carolina Caring for Veterans is proud to be a Level IV partner of the We Honor Veterans program, an awareness initiative spearheaded by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The program has also been recognized as a partner of the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Program.

For more information, contact Cindy Stamey, Carolina Caring’s director of community and veteran relations, at cstamey@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466. You can also visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.