CarePartners Hospice McDowell nurses help fulfill dying Old Fort woman’s last wishes

With the help of CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care McDowell, a local woman was able to have her final wishes fulfilled.
A resident of Old Fort, Carolyn Marie Parker went through treatments for metastatic lung cancer including chemotherapy and radiation. She had finished her treatments in March of this year and chose to stop curative care in order to have a better quality of life. CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care McDowell provided help to her and her family.
As she received Hospice care, Parker had two wishes she wanted to have fulfilled. The first was to see her granddaughter Kelly get married. The second was to see her granddaughter’s new house that was nearing completion.
Katlyn Gortney works as a CNA for CarePartners Hospice McDowell and she helped care for Parker. She and other Hospice staff members strive to care for their patients to the best of their ability and make them comfortable.
“We are not God,” said Gortney. “We can take of her to the best of our ability and pray for her but we are not God.”
Gortney was aware of Parker’s wishes and wanted to do what she could to make them happen. Tonia Harris, a registered nurse with CarePartners Hospice, also wanted to do something.
“She was so precious,” said Harris. “The focus is on the quality of life. She was a precious woman and I am so grateful I was able to take care of her. She was a true blessing to me and everybody she met.”
They worked to make sure that Parker could attend her granddaughter’s wedding, which was held in Gastonia. They helped her get dressed and ready and Kelly’s uncle Wade Parker drove Marie Parker to the wedding.
Later, they helped out so Marie Parker could visit the new house for granddaughter Kelly Parker Lawing and her husband, Alex. This new house is right beside the home of Marie Parker on Ebenezer Church Road in Old Fort. It was finished during the honeymoon for Kelly and Alex so when they came back it was a finished house.
Kelly is so appreciative of how CarePartners Hospice McDowell made the effort to fulfill her grandmother’s last wishes. Kelly is a registered nurse at Mission Hospital in Asheville and she did her best to care for her grandmother. Alex is a nurse at the Charles George VA Medical Center.
After a time, the young couple had to let CarePartners Hospice take over the responsibility.
“They have become like family to us,” said Kelly of Hospice. “I was so protective of her and helped care for her.”
She said it was so very hard for them to lay down that role and let Harris and Gortney take over.
“The whole family is grateful,” she added. “I am very thankful for the way things went.”
Carolyn Marie Parker passed away on May 17 at the age of 84.
“She was such a godly woman and had a strong belief,” said Harris. “I know ultimately it was the Lord that made this happen. We were just there. I think the Lord gave us the tools to take care of her and make this possible. We provide the spiritual support. A lot of people think Hospice is about death and dying but it is really about taking care of living people with a focus on the quality of life.”
“It was a blessing to me,” said Gortney. “I am very thankful for the opportunity to take care of her. Not everybody has the same goals that Miss Marie did. I am very blessed to be a part of the family now.”