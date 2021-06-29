CarePartners Hospice McDowell nurses help fulfill dying Old Fort woman’s last wishes

With the help of CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care McDowell, a local woman was able to have her final wishes fulfilled.

A resident of Old Fort, Carolyn Marie Parker went through treatments for metastatic lung cancer including chemotherapy and radiation. She had finished her treatments in March of this year and chose to stop curative care in order to have a better quality of life. CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care McDowell provided help to her and her family.

As she received Hospice care, Parker had two wishes she wanted to have fulfilled. The first was to see her granddaughter Kelly get married. The second was to see her granddaughter’s new house that was nearing completion.

Katlyn Gortney works as a CNA for CarePartners Hospice McDowell and she helped care for Parker. She and other Hospice staff members strive to care for their patients to the best of their ability and make them comfortable.

“We are not God,” said Gortney. “We can take of her to the best of our ability and pray for her but we are not God.”

Gortney was aware of Parker’s wishes and wanted to do what she could to make them happen. Tonia Harris, a registered nurse with CarePartners Hospice, also wanted to do something.