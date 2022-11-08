Capitol Christmas tree arrives in downtown Marion. Hundreds turn out for event

Christmas came early to downtown Marion Monday evening with the arrival of the 78-foot-tall red spruce that is bound for the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. this holiday season.

The tree, nicknamed Ruby, stopped in Marion for a celebration at the downtown’s North Block, which attracted hundreds of people.

Ruby was selected by the U.S. Forest Service from the Pisgah National Forest in Haywood County to be the tree that will grace the West Lawn of the Capitol. The 78-foot-tall tree is already decorated and is being hauled on a trailer.

Following a ceremony Wednesday, the tree was harvested by Rodney Smith, a 30-year employee of the Uhwarrie National Forest, using a STIHL chain saw. With support from Dover Crane and Barlett Tree Experts, the red spruce was carefully maneuvered into placement on a flatbed trailer provided by Hale Trailer. The tree is being transported by a decaled Kenworth T680 driven by Ed Kingdon Jr. and Deb Kingdon of North Carolina-based carrier Hardy Brothers Trucking, according to a previous story.

Ruby was first hauled to Murphy for a celebration there before coming to Marion, which was one of the first stops on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour.

The “mountains to the sea” tour will last for 14 days from the Pisgah National Forest to Washington, D.C., with support from partners, including presenting sponsor 84 Lumber.

Matt Eldridge with the U.S. Forest Service said to The McDowell News the tree will next go to Newland and Boone before continuing eastward to Manteo. After that, it will head north to Washington, D.C. Eldridge, a Marion resident, played an important role in bringing Ruby here.

At Monday evening’s celebration, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were on hand at the City Stage. Volunteers with MACA helped young and old make Christmas ornaments. Visitors were able to learn more about Ruby through interpretive panels that accompany the truck. There was free hot chocolate available.

Many folks had their photo taken in front of Ruby and they signed their names to the cover around the trailer hauling the red spruce.

During the event, the public was also able to enjoy dinner and beverages at McDowell Local, Refinery 13 and Mica Town Brewing, all of which agreed to be open special hours during the celebration at the North Block.

Local sponsors and partners of the Capitol Christmas Tree Celebration in Marion included the city of Marion, Marion Business Association, MACA, McDowell Local, Refinery 13 and Mica Town Brewing, according to a previous story.