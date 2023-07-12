On the first two days of the filing period, five candidates stepped forward to officially declare their plans to seek elected office in Marion and Old Fort.

This year, voters in both municipalities will be asked to choose their leaders.

In the Marion race, one incumbent filed Friday to run for another term on the City Council.

Billy S. Martin, 73, of 350 Holly Hill Drive, filed Friday to run again for the council. He was first elected in 1995 and has served on the council since. He is retired after a career in education.

On Monday, another incumbent filed to run for another term on the City Council.

Don Ramsey, 72, of 188 Hillcrest Drive, filed Monday to run for another term. He is retired after a career in law enforcement and formerly serving as the clerk of Superior Court.

A challenger for the City Council also filed as a candidate on Monday.

Ocie Tyrone Mayfield, 58, of 209 Spring St., Apt No. 2, threw his hat in the ring for council. He is retired.

In the Old Fort race, two incumbents filed Friday to seek re-election.

Iretha Brooks Hancock, 62, of 261 Reservoir Drive, will seek another term on the Board of Aldermen. She is retired.

Jamie Grindstaff, 55, of 543 E. Main St., will run for another term as an alderman. He is a correctional officer.

The 2023 municipal election will be held in both Marion and Old Fort and the candidate filing period started Friday at noon. The filing period for the elections will continue through Friday, July 21 at noon, according to the McDowell County Board of Elections.

Persons interested in filing must be a registered voter residing in the municipality. Filing can be completed at the McDowell County Board of Elections office at 2458 N.C. 226 S in Marion. The required filing fee is $5 for the council and aldermen seats.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

In Marion, the two City Council seats now held by Martin and Don Ramsey will be up for re-election. In Old Fort, the three Board of Aldermen seats now held by Erin Adams, Grindstaff and Hancock will be up for grabs, said Deputy Elections Director Jane Dale Propst.