Candidates for office in McDowell asked about numerous subjects at Saturday’s forum

Last Saturday, candidates for the McDowell County Commission, the McDowell Board of Education and the N.C. House District 85 seat answered questions about such issues as Medicaid expansion, funding for public education, racial equity, immigration and the inclusion of the LGBTQ community during a forum at the Marion Community Building.

However, only four candidates seeking office in McDowell showed up for this forum out of the many others who were invited by the event’s organizers.

The McDowell Voter Engagement and Education Committee hosted the two-hour candidates’ forum on Saturday at the Community Building. The purpose of this event was to introduce the public to people running for public office in the November general election. The event was nonpartisan, and the goal was for the public to hear the positions of each candidate on issues related to McDowell County and the United States. All local, district, state and federal candidates that will be on McDowell ballots were invited to participate in this forum, according to a news release.

The format had an equal time question-and-answer session with questions submitted by residents in advance and in real time during the event. McDowell native and Marine veteran Chris Brown served as the moderator.

“The candidate forum is an opportunity to hear from candidates in our region regarding policy, issues, and their campaign platforms,” said Ginger Webb with the Community Engagement Project. “The goal of this forum is to encourage interaction with our local government and strengthen the bonds between elected officials and community. The 2022 McDowell candidate forum brings candidates to a public setting to encourage frank discussions with the general public and an opportunity for candidates to speak on behalf of policies, programs and candidate platforms they represent. All local candidates were invited to participate in this forum.”

The forum was livestreamed and can be seen now on the Voter Engagement Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066732250523.

On Saturday, Michelle Price, challenger for the Board of Education; her husband Phillip Price, Democratic challenger for the County Commission; Rep. Dudley Greene, Republican incumbent for N.C. House; and Robert Cordle, Democratic challenger for N.C. House were the four candidates who participated. None of the candidates for sheriff, the Republicans running for commissioner, the other Board of Education candidates and the candidates for N.C. Senate were there for the forum.

At the beginning, Brown asked Michelle Price why she is running for the School Board. “I believe I can add to the current team of elected officials,” she said, adding some of them have been on the board for 12 years of more. Michelle Price said she would “be an advocate for those who have not a voice before.” She added she supports public education 100% and has been educated about the need for racial equity.

“I am running because I can bring a different perspective,” she said.

The same question was posed to the other candidates. Greene, who is now serving in the N.C. House, said when he was first seeking the seat, he had retired from law enforcement and had time to devote to public service in a different way. Greene said his father was a small business owner and he understands what it is like to run a business. He wanted to be an advocate for small business and public safety. He said he too supports public education.

Phillip Price said half of this county is not represented on the McDowell Board of Commissioners since there has not been a Democrat on the board in more than 10 years. Price said he runs a small business in McDowell and “feels the feel the need for some changes in McDowell, some progressive changes.” By that, he said he means bringing broadband Internet to more of McDowell’s people, expanding the county’s animal shelter and improving the transfer station.

“I love this county,” said Phillip Price. “I love western North Carolina and it is time for me to give me back.”

Cordle said he is sick and tired of the Republican-led General Assembly not representing all of the people.

“They represent certain interests, the far right and we are sick and tired of it,” he added.

The four candidates were asked what they would do to maintain the relationships with the public they serve. Cordle said the N.C. House’s 85th District covers Avery, McDowell and Mitchell. “I pledge I would show up at least once a quarter in these counties to have town halls,” he added.

Greene said he has to divide his time in Raleigh as well as the three counties.

“It is difficult to stay in contact as much as you would like,” he said. “You have to stay in Raleigh and the counties you represent. We try to be out in the community as much as we can.”

Greene was asked about the expansion of health care and Medicaid in North Carolina. He said that when state lawmakers adjourned from the long session a committee in the General Assembly was studying this issue.

“I am not against expanding the coverage gap the question is can we afford it?” Greene said.

Cordle he would 100% support expanding Medicaid and “we already know the cost.”

Greene and Cordle were asked for their opinions on immigration and how it should be addressed.

“Immigrants have been the foundation of our country,” said Cordle. “If we didn’t have those workers, the food prices would shoot up. I am all for legal immigration. Immigrants make our state and our country great.”

Greene said this is largely a matter for the federal government. “I am for legal immigration,” he said, adding he is all for doing what can be done to encourage that.

Another issue brought up at the forum concerned zoning in McDowell now that the county is experiencing growth and more people are moving here from Buncombe. Greene and Cordle were asked about their plan to address erosion of local streams and its impact on Lake James.

Greene said he would rely on experts from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality for guidance on erosion and the impact on the lake.

Another question concerned the separation of church and state. “I am 100% for the separation of church and state,” said Phillip Price.

As far as community involvement, Michelle Price said she volunteers at local food pantries and helps distribute medicines and reading glasses. She added she helped plan the local candlelight vigil for the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, N.Y.

Questions to the candidates could be presented through Facebook. Sandra Johnson asked on Facebook: “As a mental health professional in the field currently…does the county have a plan to address the lack of mental health resources and response for our children in the schools in McDowell County? If so what is the plan and when will the plan be implemented?”

“That is something I am very concerned with and I know in McDowell County we are lacking in those services,” said Phillip Price, adding he would work to expand and improve the mental health services in McDowell County.

“Our youth are struggling,” said Michelle Price. “We have very few licensed professionals you can even get an appointment with. You can count on me I will make that a priority.”

The issue of teacher pay was also brought up during the forum. Greene was asked if he’s done anything to increase teacher pay. “I support our teachers and they are vital to us,” he said. “Like so many others in public service, I wish we could pay them more.”

He added 58% of the state’s budget is devoted to public education and the counties play a role in deciding the teacher supplements. “There’s a disparity there,” he said.

Cordle said the state General Assembly has voted time and time again to cut public education. He added he has talked with educators about this. North Carolina ranks ninth in population and 11th in gross domestic products. But the state ranks 45th in the nation for teacher pay and educators’ health care have been gutted, according to Cordle.

“That’s unacceptable to me,” he added. “We deserve better. Our teachers deserve better and our kids deserve better.”

Our teachers are underpaid and being asked to do way too much like breaking up fights, said Michelle Price. “I don’t think McDowell County has the proper funding that we need,” she said.

Phillip Price said he believes that our children are our most important asset. He supports the legalization of cannabis in North Carolina. He also supports the retail sale of cannabis and having it taxed.

“Let’s take that money and give some raises to our teachers,” he said.

Michelle Price was asked what qualities she is looking for in a new superintendent for McDowell County schools. She said she would hope that the new superintendent would be someone familiar with the local community and would be someone who is trained in racial equity.

The candidates were all asked if they would include the LGBTQ community.

“I would consult with leaders in that community,” said Phillip Price. “It’s a learning process for me. I would be reaching out to that community to get the most information I could get.”

Cordle said the General Assembly “has sadly voted against allowing gay marriage.” He added the Supreme Court overruled that action in North Carolina but the current makeup of the high court is “attacking our freedoms” and could revisit that matter.

“We all deserve equality, fair treatment under the law,” he said.

Cordle added that Greene has been endorsed by the North Carolina Values Coalition, which defines marriage as a man and a woman. “This is not an inclusive coalition and it is full of trans-phobic, homophobic dog whistles all day long and I am proud not to be endorsed by that coalition.”

“LGBTQ-plus is definitely not being represented in our current leadership,” said Michelle Price.

She urged the Board of Education and the county commission to adopt the unity statement from 2017 and “go on public record that everyone is welcome in our community…all humans are welcome in McDowell County.”

This statement supports unity and opposes racism. “We value and are committed to diversity, inclusivity, and respect for the integrity of all community members, regardless of race, class, sexual orientation, gender, or religion” reads a portion of the statement. “These principals of inclusion are fundamental to our forums, as we work towards a stronger and more unified McDowell County.”

It was quickly supported by Mayor Steve Little, the entire Marion City Council, Police Chief Allen Lawrence, Dudley Greene (who was sheriff at the time), the NAACP of McDowell County, the Democratic Executive Council, Centro Unido Latino-Americano, YMCA of Western North Carolina, the McDowell Health Coalition, The McDowell News and many others.

However, the county commissioners have yet to endorse the statement in the five years since.

“The LGBTQ students are being bullied and I am not aware of what the current administration is doing to stop that,” said Michelle Price. “We should not tolerate any kind of harassment or bullying of someone who is different from us.”

Greene said when he was a sheriff he learned that all people deserve the same response and the same treatment regardless of their race, their ethnicity, their gender or if they were LGBTQ or straight.

“LGBTQ population has rights as citizens of this country and I will work to ensure they have rights,” he said.

Greene was asked about the importance of racial equity. He responded by saying racial equity is very important.

“Our country has come a long way but we are not there yet,” he said. “We still have work to do.”

“We should address racial equity in every aspect of governance,” said Phillip Price. “It is heartbreaking to me we are in 2022 and we still are having to ask questions about this. There is one race, the human race, and we should all move to that state of mind.”

Michelle Price said she participated in the two-day racial equity training provided by the Community Engagement Project. “I learned so much,” she said. “It brought the issue to the forefront.”

Representatives of the Community Engagement Project has invited the Marion City Council, the McDowell County Commission, the McDowell Board of Education and the Old Fort Board of Aldermen to participate in this racial equity training. Paula Swepson Avery with the West Marion Community Forum said a racial equity statement will be drafted for the county starting on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and invited the candidates to be a part of this process.

A person at the forum asked about the county commission being comprised of entirely Republicans. For around 20 years or more, the commissioners have all been Republicans.

Michelle Price said she believes different viewpoints should be represented on the commission and would like to see gender diversity as well as party diversity.

Both Cordle and Greene said that is up to the voters of McDowell County. “You want your voices heard – go out and vote,” said Cordle.

Phillip Price said he too believes in diversity of viewpoints and would not want to see a county commission comprised entirely of Democrats. “I wouldn’t feel comfortable with that,” he added.

Another person asked the candidates about the commissioners taking away the county funding for McDowell Mission Ministries, the local homeless shelter.

Phillip Price said he would support county funding for the homeless shelter and the food pantries that feed the hungry.

Local resident Ron Sinclair said the biggest number of voters in the county and the nation are those who think their voices and votes don’t matter because elected officials do whatever they want anyway. He said a good part of that is reflected with the county’s public shooting range, which is projected to cost McDowell residents $337,000 a year and the usage fees will only bring in revenue of $25,000. That means the taxpayers will be paying $312,000 for the shooting range. Sinclair added the county could have focused on more important matters like homelessness, payment for our teachers and helping those in need.

At the conclusion of the event, Webb said this was a good example of people voicing their concerns about the issues in a respectful, civil manner.

“We can have conversations and it can be fruitful conversations,” she said.