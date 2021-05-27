Can you solve it? Library in Marion wants you to investigate the ‘Cozy Murder Mystery Scene’

In celebration of Mystery Month in May, the McDowell County Public Library is hosting a Cozy Murder Mystery Scene where patrons will use their deductive reasoning skills to figure out what happened to Aunt Martha.

How was she killed and why? Nothing was stolen. They say she had no enemies. Recently, deputies Aaron Vallini and Burlin Ballew with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office came to investigate the “murder scene,” and Library Director Marlan Brinkley is their main suspect, according to a news release.

Brinkley, on the advice of his attorney, declined to comment.

Patrons who want to join can come over and check out the scene at the Marion library branch through the end of the month. Participants can share their theories and conjectures on paper after studying the evidence.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There will be a drawing for a prize on who guesses how Aunt Martha was killed and why, and a prize given for the most creative story. Prizes will be drawn on Friday, June 4.

Adult Services Coordinator Desiree Stout said this activity has been a lot of fun with the patrons.