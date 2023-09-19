Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day, organizations can purchase an ad by calling 315-720-9694. Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class about making a painted wine glass and you bring the wine. The class will be taught by Lisa Hines on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $20 for A3L members, $30 for nonmembers, plus a $10 supply fee (per glass). This is a fun painting/sipping class. You will learn glass painting techniques and how to seal your work so it lasts for years. The supply fee is per glass. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

Students with McDowell Early College and McDowell Academy of Innovation will host a yard sale fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 22, from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 23, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held on the campus of McDowell Technical Community College. Just follow the signs on the campus and find some treasures. All proceeds will go towards the cost of MEC and MAI required field trips for students.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a pressed flower candle holder with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be held Sunday, Sept. 24, from 2-4 p.m. The cost is $20 for A3L members, $30 for nonmembers, plus a $15 supply fee. Learn how to apply dried flowers to a glass container that will last for years. The flowers are real and vibrant in color. When the candle is lit, the colors travel through the room. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

McDowell Democrats will hold their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the Marion Community Building. Danny Hampton from Freedom Life Ministries, along with Kitty Wilson and Julie McAllister from McDowell Partnership For Substance Abuse, will give a commentary and answer questions. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The meeting starts 6:30. Attendees are asked to help the Friendship Home For Women & Children by bringing a nonperishable food item for donation. For more information, visit mcdems.com.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

The McDowell County Farm Bureau will hold its annual meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Marion’s fellowship hall. For more information, contact Luke Beam, field representative for District Nine with N.C. Farm Bureau. He can be reached at 919-306-6318 or email luke.beam@ncfb.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

Quilts for the Mountain Glory Quilters’ Guild Show at MACA must be turned in at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church on U.S. 70 in Pleasant Gardens between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Entry is free for members. Nonmembers may enter a quilt for a fee of $10 per quilt. For questions, call Kathy Taylor at 828-772-5682.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

Historic Carson House will hold Revolutionary War Day for fourth-grade students on Thursday, Sept. 28. It will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from noon to 2:30 p.m. and will involve the Overmountain Men reenactors. The public program will take place at 6 p.m. at the Jubilee Arbor. Historic Carson House is at 1805 U.S. 70 West in Marion. For more information, call 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

Glenwood High School alumni dinner meeting will be held Friday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m. at the Hook & Anchor restaurant on Rutherford Road in Marion. All high school attendees and teachers are welcome and encouraged to join us. For more information, call H. Richard Buchanan at 828-460-2655 or Jeanette Rumfelt Jarrett at 828-460-9641.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Historic Carson House Foundation will host Family Heritage Day on Saturday, Sept. 30. This event will feature barbecue, hayrides, dancing, music, cakewalk, games, colonial demonstrations, face painting, silent auction and much more. Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 10 and younger. Activities and games will take place from 3-5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served from 5-6 p.m. Dancing will be from 6-7 p.m. Auction closes at 5 p.m. Historic Carson House is at 1805 U.S. 70 West in Marion. For more information, call 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class about plein aire painting with Lorelle Bacon as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $95 for A3L members, $105 for nonmembers (students bring their own supplies; a list will be sent to you upon registration). Have you always thought about painting in the beautiful outdoors? Then this is the workshop for you. There is no substitute for painting from life, where you can really see the true colors and dimensions of your subject. You will bring the medium of your choice — oils, acrylics, watercolors or pastels. Come join other students, bring a lunch or snack and your drink and enjoy the day. You may get the itch and then want to register for the Battle of the Brushes event the following week. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

A meeting about the Small Ruminant Producers Club will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the McDowell Senior Center, 100 Spaulding Road in Marion. This meeting is open to anyone interested in learning more about small ruminants but you do not have to own animals to join this meeting. This club will cover topics from animal health to breeding, pasture management, soil fertility and much more. Call the N.C. Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center to RSVP before Tuesday, Oct. 3. For questions about this club, call the office at 828-652-8104 or email Livestock Agent Skyler Murray at skyler_murray@ncsu.edu.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

The N.C. Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center “Keep McDowell Beautiful” program coordinate the annual Lake James cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will remove litter from Lake James and its shoreline. For the fall cleanup, KMB will partner with the Catawba Riverkeeper’s Catawba Riversweep. Volunteers with boats, canoes, paddling kayaks and on foot will be needed to help. Online registration is required. For questions or to pick up supplies early, contact Matt Burneisen at Matt_Burneisen@ncsu.edu or call 828-652-8104.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in Beginner’s Pet Portraits with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $40 for A3L members, $50 for nonmembers, plus a $25 supply fee. Remember paint by numbers? The technique for this class is similar. After you register, email Hines your favorite pet photo at treetopmagic@gmail.com and she will sketch an outline and color guide of your pet on a 11-inch by 14-inch canvas prior to class. One pet per canvas, per class. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.