TODAY, SEPT. 12

Newcomers and Friends in McDowell County will kick off its 2023-24 new year with a membership meeting today at 11 a.m. The luncheon meeting will be held at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St. in downtown Marion. Founded as a way for those new to the area to meet others, form lasting friendships and become part of the community, membership is open to all women In McDowell County and surrounding areas. Prospective members are invited to attend a meeting as a guest before joining. Contact Chris Amsbary at chris.amsbary@gmail.com for additional information.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in pressed leaf/flower stained glass miniature with instructor Catherine Bruggeman. The class will be taught today from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $28 for A3L members, $38 for nonmembers, plus a $12 supply fee. Students will be using glass to press flowers, grasses and leaves between two pieces of glass, using copper foil and solder, to complete. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a mountain mirror with Diane Enger as the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday, Sept. 14, from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $45 for A3L members, $55 for nonmembers, plus a $15 material fee which includes glass, mirror, accessory glass, wire and firing. In this class, students will create a framed mirror using our beautiful mountains as our inspiration. Students will plan out their design and use a variety of glasses to construct their project. There will be some minimal glass cutting. The finished piece will be 8 inches by 10 inches and every one of them will be different. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

The Historic Carson House is sponsoring an online silent auction that will begin on Friday, Sept. 15. To participate in the online auction, go to www.historiccarsonhouse.com. You may also bid in person at the Carson House during regular business hours. Online bidding ends on Friday, Sept. 29. In person bids take priority and will end at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making stoneware clay pumpkins with Mathilda Potter as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, Sept. 16, from 2-4 p.m. The cost is $40 for A3L members, $55 for nonmembers, plus a $10 supply fee. Learn how to make adorable pumpkin sculptures out of durable, waterproof stoneware clay. This workshop is for all levels, from beginners to advanced; beginners may make several small pumpkins and more advanced experienced potters may make a large pumpkin or Jack-o-Lantern. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class called Beginner’s Paints, Pets & Pints (B.Y.O.B.) with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost of the class is $40 for A3L members, $50 for nonmembers, plus a $25 supply fee. This class is designed specifically for beginners, no experience is necessary. After you register, email your favorite pet photo to Hines at Treetopmagic@gmail.com and she will sketch an outline and color guide of your pet on an 11-inch by 14-inch wrapped canvas prior to class. Prior to class, stop by Hillman Beer next door and pick up your pint(s) or B.Y.O.B. Alcohol is not sold at the gallery and is not included in the price of this class. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

The 2023 Culturas Festival will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Marion Tailgate Market located at 67 W. Henderson St. The event is hosted by Centro Unido Latino-Americano. During this event, organizers will host live music from the band group Son del Callao and DJ Pacheco. There will be volunteers taking groups of people to view and take photos at the “See Our Voices” art mural and Marion Mayor Steve Little will give the official proclamation of Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be food vendors, cultural presentations, traditional Latin dances, craft vendors and more.

The next plant-based potluck will be Saturday, Sept. 16, from 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Marion’s fellowship hall. There will be a short talk on a diet- and health-related subject to be determined. Bring a plant-based dish (no meats/egg/dairy) and a hearty appetite. Not sure what to bring? Just bring fruit. Paper products provided. Please bring a copy of your recipe to share with others. Interested folks can take a photo with their phones. There will be unsweetened tea. Water will be available as well. Feel free to bring another beverage if desired.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class about making a painted wine glass and you bring the wine. The class will be taught by Lisa Hines on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $20 for A3L members, $30 for nonmembers, plus a $10 supply fee (per glass). This is a fun painting/sipping class. You will learn glass painting techniques and how to seal your work so it lasts for years. The supply fee is per glass. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

Students with McDowell Early College and McDowell Academy of Innovation will host a yard sale fund-raiser on Friday, Sept. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 23 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held on the campus of McDowell Technical Community College. Just follow the signs on the campus and find some treasures. All proceeds will go towards the cost of MEC and MAI required field trips for students.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a pressed flower candle holder with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be held Sunday, Sept. 24 from 2-4 p.m. The cost is $20 for A3L members, $30 for nonmembers, plus a $15 supply fee. Learn how to apply dried flowers to a glass container that will last for years. The flowers are real and vibrant in color. When the candle is lit, the colors travel through the room, a beautiful accessory for your favorite scented candle. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

The McDowell County Farm Bureau will hold its annual meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Marion’s fellowship hall. For more information, contact Luke Beam, field representative for District Nine with N.C. Farm Bureau. He can be reached at 919-306-6318 or email luke.beam@ncfb.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

Quilts for the Mountain Glory Quilters’ Guild Show at MACA must be turned in at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church on U.S. 70 in Pleasant Gardens between 10am and 2 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Entry is free for members. Non-members may enter a quilt for a fee of $10 per quilt. Any questions, call Kathy Taylor at 828-772-5682.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

Historic Carson House will hold Revolutionary War Day for fourth-grade students on Thursday, Sept. 28. It will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from noon to 2:30 p.m. and will involve the Overmountain Men reenactors. The public program will take place at 6 p.m. at the Jubilee Arbor. Historic Carson House is at 1805 U.S. 70 West in Marion. For more information, call 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Historic Carson House Foundation will host Family Heritage Day on Saturday, Sept. 30. This event will feature barbecue, hayrides, dancing, music, cakewalk, games, colonial demonstrations, face painting, silent auction and much more. Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 10 and younger. Activities and games will take place from 3-5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served from 5-6 p.m. Dancing will be from 6-7 p.m. Auction closes at 5 p.m. Historic Carson House is at 1805 U.S. 70 West in Marion. For more information, call 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class about plein aire painting with Lorelle Bacon as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $95 for A3L members, $105 for nonmembers (students bring their own supplies; a list will be sent to you upon registration). Have you always thought about painting in the beautiful outdoors? Then this is the workshop for you. There is no substitute for painting from life, where you can really see the true colors and dimensions of your subject. You will bring the medium of your choice — oils, acrylics, watercolors or pastels. Come join other students, bring a lunch or snack and your drink and enjoy the day. You may get the itch and then want to register for the Battle of the Brushes event the following week. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

A meeting about the Small Ruminant Producers Club will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the McDowell Senior Center, 100 Spaulding Road in Marion. This meeting is open to anyone interested in learning more about small ruminants but you do not have to own animals to join this meeting. This club will cover topics from animal health to breeding, pasture management, soil fertility and much more. Call the N.C. Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center to RSVP before Tuesday, Oct. 3. If you have any questions about this club or would like to add your email to the email list, you can fill out the Google Form, call the office at 828-652-8104 or by emailing Livestock Agent Skyler Murray at skyler_murray@ncsu.edu.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

The N.C. Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center “Keep McDowell Beautiful” program coordinate the annual Lake James cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will remove litter from Lake James and its shoreline. For the fall cleanup, KMB will partner with the Catawba Riverkeeper’s Catawba Riversweep. Volunteers with boats, canoes, paddling kayaks, and on foot will be needed to help. Online Registration is required. For questions or to pick up supplies early, contact Matt Burneisen at Matt_Burneisen@ncsu.edu or call 828-652-8104.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in Beginner’s Pet Portraits with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $40 for A3L members, $50 for nonmembers, plus a $25 supply fee. Remember paint by numbers? The technique for this class is similar. After you register, email Hines your favorite pet photo at treetopmagic@gmail.com and she will sketch an outline and color guide of your pet on a 11-inch by 14-inch canvas prior to class. One pet per canvas, per class. Makes a great gift for yourself and others. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.