Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day, organizations can purchase an ad by calling 315-720-9694. Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

MONDAY, MAY 29

Memorial Day holiday

All seven convenience centers and the Transfer Station will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. On Tuesday, May 30, they will resume normal operating hours. All seven convenience centers will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions, call Pam Vance at 828-659-2521 or 828-460-9715.

TUESDAY, MAY 30

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Tuesday from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Old Fort’s fellowship hall.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Wednesday from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the Corpening Memorial YMCA’s training room, 348 Grace Corpening Drive, Marion.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

East Marion United Methodist Church will hold an indoor yard sale on Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to noon. The church is at 210 Baldwin Ave. All proceeds go to outreach/missions.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Friday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jeff Kincaid Insurance Agency, 163 S. Main St., Marion.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Tuesday, June 13, from 12:30-5 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St., Marion.