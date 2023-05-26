Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day, organizations can purchase an ad by calling 315-720-9694. Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

McDowell Awareness Appreciation Day (MAAD) will be held Saturday, May 27, from 2-6 p.m. at West Marion Community Park at 169 Ridley St. MAAD offers various human resources that can help push the county’s residents in a positive direction. There will be free food, live music, inflatables and more. The event is presented by hip-hop recording artist Dukesta and the Men of McDowell.

MONDAY, MAY 29 Memorial Day holiday

All seven convenience centers and the Transfer Station will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. On Tuesday, May 30, they will resume normal operating hours. All seven convenience centers will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions, call Pam Vance at 828-659-2521 or 828-460-9715.

TUESDAY, MAY 30

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Tuesday, May 30, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Old Fort’s fellowship hall.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Wednesday, May 31, from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the Corpening Memorial YMCA’s training room, located at 348 Grace Corpening Drive in Marion. Another one will be held Friday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jeff Kincaid Insurance Agency, 163 S. Main St., Marion. Another will take place Tuesday, June 13, from 12:30-5 p.m., Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

East Marion United Methodist Church will hold an indoor yard sale on Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to noon. The church is located at 210 Baldwin Ave. All proceeds go to outreach/missions.