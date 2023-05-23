Calendar guidelines: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day; organizations can purchase an ad by calling 559-4047.Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

TUESDAY

Town hall

The health equity town hall called “What The Health!?” will be held at 6 p.m. today, May 23, at the Marion Community Building. Dinner will provided at 5:30 p.m. This is part one of a two-part series, where organizers hope the local community can come together to see changes in the health care system. The sole purpose of the health equity town hall is “to partner with structurally excluded communities and local health care system leaders to reduce racial disparities that exist in the quality of care received by communities of color and develop inclusive care delivery models to advance health equity.”

THURSDAY

Art class

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class about needle felt a two-dimensional picture with Tina Kannapel as the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday, May 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (lunch break from 12:30-1:30 p.m.). The cost is $50 for AGS members, $60 for nonmembers, plus a $15 supply fee. You will be creating a beautiful 5-by-7-inch needle felted wool picture of mountains or flowers that can be framed or mounted and displayed on the wall. No experience required. To register, call Arrowhead Gallery at 828-668-1100 or stop in at 78 Catawba Ave, Old Fort.

Blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Thursday, May 25, from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 205 Bethel Church Road, Marion.

150 Project

The 150 Project announces this May’s Historic Talk at the Old Fort Train Depot. The talk will be about the Old Fort School and presented by noted 150 Project Sesquicentennial Speaker Terry Wilson. It will take place Thursday, May 25, at the Depot. The talk starts at 6 p.m., and should wrap up after 7:30 p.m. Guests are encourage to bring family and community members to the event, and organizers are also looking for suggestions on ideas and speakers for upcoming talks. Email the150projectOldFort@gmail.com with suggestions. Additionally, The 150 Project is launching its oral history archive project from 2-4 p.m. Thursday. Interested parties can come to the Old Fort Train Depot and share the oral history of their lives or families to be recorded via audio and/or video. The content will be shared on Social Media and archived for a time capsule-like project within the Old Fort community. You can email The 150 Project with interest at the150projectoldfort@gmail.com, message them on Facebook, or show up in-person during the hours suggested.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

McDowell Awareness Appreciation Day (MAAD) will be held Saturday, May 27, from 2-6 p.m. at West Marion Community Park at 169 Ridley St. MAAD offers various human resources that can help push the county’s residents in a positive direction. There will be free food, live music, inflatables and more. The event is presented by hip-hop recording artist Dukesta and the Men of McDowell.

MONDAY, MAY 29

Memorial Day holiday

All seven convenience centers and the Transfer Station will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. On Tuesday, May 30, they will resume normal operating hours. All seven convenience centers will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions, contact Pam Vance at 828-659-2521 or 828-460-9715.

TUESDAY, MAY 30

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Tuesday, May 30, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Old Fort’s fellowship hall.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Wednesday, May 31, from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the Corpening Memorial YMCA’s training room in Marion.