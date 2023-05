Calendar guidelines: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day; organizations can purchase an ad by calling 559-4047.Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Wednesday from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St., Marion.

Pet painting class

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class called “Paint Your Pet!” with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. The cost is $40 AGS members, $50 for nonmembers, plus a $25 supply fee. Do you remember paint by numbers when you were a kid? This class is similar to that. Prior to class, you email Hines a picture of the pet you would like to paint and she will sketch it onto the canvas for you and section the colors out. She will also guide you through the process of painting your pet. There is a minimum of two students and a maximum of 10. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Battle of the Badges blood drive

The Battle of the Badges blood drive, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Marion, will take place Friday, May 19, from 1:30-6 p.m. at the county training room at 129 Barnes Road in Marion. McDowell’s first responders will face off for a lifesaving cause. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell County Rescue Squad, fire departments, Marion Police Department, McDowell County Emergency Medical Service and the North Carolina Highway Patrol will be encouraging blood donations in honor of their respective agencies. Donors at the blood drive will vote for their favorite first responders before they donate, and the winner will be announced at the end of the drive. Please sign up to donate. The goal is to collect 40 units. There will be special refreshments, courtesy of area restaurants.

Bigfoot ghost walk

The McDowell County Historical Society will host a Bigfoot Historical Ghost Walk on the evening of Friday, May 19. Come along with the Historical Society as they tell the history of downtown Marion and share ghost stories. Plus, one never knows when, where or with whom Bigfoot may appear. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m. People should meet at Ingenious Coffee Roasters in downtown Marion. Tickets and more information are available at Eventbrite.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive during the WNC Bigfoot Festival on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at the American Red Cross McDowell Chapter building’s parking at 39 N. Garden St., Marion.

Market Day

The Historic Carson House will host a Market Day on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be crafts, bake sale, farm products, plants, vintage items. Something for everyone. Vendors are welcome. There will also be space available for yard sale tables on the grounds. For more information, email the Carson House at historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com or call 828-724-4948.

Painting class

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class called “The Art of Painting Miniatures” with Lorelle Bacon as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $95 for AGS members and $105 for nonmembers. Miniatures are very popular to collect. For the collectors, they enjoy the details and that they can hang several pieces as a grouping or put one on a small easel on a bookshelf or table for others to admire. Bacon will gently guide you through the steps of creating miniatures no matter what medium you use. Bring your medium of choice and supplies that you use, a lunch and an inquisitive mind. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

NAACP meeting

NAACP McDowell County will meet on Saturday, May 20, at 3 p.m. at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

MONDAY, MAY 22

Democratic meeting

The McDowell Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting 6 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Marion Community Building. Meal and fellowship at 6, meeting starts at 6:30. A focus group workshop, event planning, group discussion, and active committee updates are on the agenda. To offset the cost for dinner, the party suggests a $10 donation. The McDowell Democratic Party meets the fourth Monday each month. Bring a friend. Visit mcdems.com for more information.

TUESDAY, MAY 23

Town hall

The health equity town hall called “What The Health!?” will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Marion Community Building. Dinner will provided at 5:30 p.m. This is part one of a two-part series, where organizers hope the local community can come together to see changes in the health care system. The sole purpose of the health equity town hall is “to partner with structurally excluded communities and local health care system leaders to reduce racial disparities that exist in the quality of care received by communities of color and develop inclusive care delivery models to advance health equity.”

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Thursday, May 25, from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 205 Bethel Church Road, Marion.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

McDowell Awareness Appreciation Day (MAAD) will be held Saturday, May 27, from 2-6 p.m. at West Marion Community Park at 169 Ridley St. MAAD offers various human resources that can help push the county’s residents in a positive direction. There will be free food, live music, inflatables and more. The event is presented by hip-hop recording artist Dukesta and the Men of McDowell.

TUESDAY, MAY 30

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Tuesday, May 30, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Old Fort’s fellowship hall.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Wednesday, May 31, from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the Corpening Memorial YMCA’s training room in Marion.