TODAY

The McDowell County Extension Master Gardeners and the Historic Carson House will present a program on historical uses of popular culinary and medicinal herbs. This program is free and open to the public. The program will be held Thursday, June 8, from 5-6 p.m. on the grounds of the Historic Carson House, 1805 U.S. 70 West, Marion. The featured speaker is Judy Sigmon, passionate herbalist, horticultural lecturer at Hart Square and adjunct professor at Catawba Valley Community College.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Friday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jeff Kincaid Insurance Agency, 163 S. Main St., Marion.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

The Summer THRIVE Kick Off, sponsored by the McDowell County Health Coalition, will be this Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Marion Community Building Park, 191 N. Main St., Marion. The McDowell Public Library will be featuring their Summer Reading Program with story time, crafts, and other fun activities. This is a free event.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will host a Paint Your Pet class with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, June 10, from noon to 4 p.m. The cost is $40 for AGS members, $50 for nonmembers, plus a $25 supply fee. Do you remember paint by numbers when you were a kid? This class is similar in that prior to class you email Hines a picture of the pet you would like to paint and she will sketch it onto the canvas for you and section the colors out. She will also guide you through the process of painting your pet. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

NAACP McDowell County will meet on Saturday, June 10, at 3 p.m. at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

The next plant-based potluck will be Saturday, June 10, from 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Marion’s fellowship hall. There will be a short talk on a diet and health-related subject to be determined. Bring a plant-based dish (no meats/egg/dairy) and a hearty appetite. Not sure what to bring? Just bring fruit! Paper products provided.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Tuesday, June 13, from 12:30-5 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St., Marion.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class called Coasters Plus! with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Wednesday, June 14, from 5-8 p.m. The cost is $35 for members, $45 for nonmembers, plus a $25 supply fee. Do you want to make your own coaster set that matches your décor while learning about acrylic pour painting? Learn how at this class. The minimum number for students is two and the maximum is 10. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class called Let the Sunshine In with Diane Enger as the instructor. The class will be held Thursday, June 15, from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $35 for AGS members, $45 nonmembers, plus a $15 material fee which includes glass, prepared glass components, chain, hangers and firing. In this class, the students will be using transparent glass to create a 4 x 12-inch decorative glass hanging. They will create a design using circles and transfer this to a base piece of glass. There will be some glass cutting involved. Minimum of three students, maximum of six students. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.