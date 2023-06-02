Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day, organizations can purchase an ad by calling 315-720-9694. Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

The Mountain Glory Quilters’ Guild meeting will be held Tuesday, June 6, at noon at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church on U.S. 70 in Pleasant Gardens. The program will be a preview of quilt show judging.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

The McDowell County Extension Master Gardeners and the Historic Carson House will present a program on historical uses of popular culinary and medicinal herbs. This program is free and open to the public. The program will be held Thursday, June 8, from 5-6 p.m. on the grounds of the Historic Carson House, 1805 U.S. 70 West, Marion. The featured speaker is Judy Sigmon, passionate herbalist, horticultural lecturer at Hart Square and adjunct professor at Catawba Valley Community College.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Friday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jeff Kincaid Insurance Agency, 163 S. Main St., Marion.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will host a Paint Your Pet class with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, June 10, from noon to 4 p.m. The cost is $40 for AGS members, $50 for nonmembers, plus a $25 supply fee. Do you remember paint by numbers when you were a kid? This class is similar in that prior to class you email artist Lisa Hines a picture of the pet you would like to paint and she will sketch it onto the canvas for you and section the colors out. She will also guide you through the process of painting your pet. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

The next plant-based potluck will be Saturday, June 10, from 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Marion’s fellowship hall. There will be a short talk on a diet and health-related subject to be determined. Bring a plant-based dish (no meats/egg/dairy) and a hearty appetite. Not sure what to bring? Just bring fruit! Paper products provided.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Tuesday, June 13, from 12:30-5 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St., Marion.