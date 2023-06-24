Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day, organizations can purchase an ad by calling 315-720-9694. Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

MONDAY, JUNE 26

The McDowell County Board of Education will meet on Monday, June 26, at 6 p.m. for a special called meeting and regular work session in the boardroom at the District Office.

McDowell Democrats will hold their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Marion Community Building. The guest speaker will be Keith Buchanan, president of Connect McDowell. He will give a status report on broadband development in McDowell County and take questions. A meal will be served before the meeting. A small donation to offset costs is appreciated. McDowell Dems T-shirts will be available and are $20 each. Attendees are asked to help the Friendship Home For Women & Children by bringing a nonperishable food item for donation. For more information, visit mcdems.com.

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

MATCH and Marion East Community Forum will host a Community Health and Resource Fair at the Marion Tailgate Market on Tuesday, June 27, from 3-6 p.m. The first 100 guests will receive a $10 gift certificate to be used at the Farmers Market. In addition to the Market vendors, over 30 community organizations will be present. Free hot dog dinner and cleaning supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 828-659-5289.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class in making a wooden acrylic pour mermaid with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Wednesday, June 28, from 5-8 p.m. The cost is $25 for AGS members, $35 for nonmembers, plus a $15 supply fee. Learn acrylic pour techniques used to paint these 17-inch x 11-inch mermaids. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class in making a framed wire tree with Catherine Bruggeman. The class will be taught Friday, June 30, from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost is $30 for AGS members, $40 for nonmembers, plus a $12 supply fee. Here is a unique twist on wire wrapping. Students will select from different color wire and construct a bent (bonsai) tree and learn to attach to frames. Wood frame and all wire supplies included. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

The Glenwood High Alumni will have a dinner meeting on Friday, June 30, at 5 p.m. at Hook & Anchor. All high school attendees and teachers welcome. For questions, call Richard Buchanan at 828-460-2655 or Jeanette Jarrett at 828-460-9641.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

On Tuesday, July 4, all seven convenience centers and Transfer Station and Public Service office will be closed in observance of the Fourth of July. On Wednesday, July 5, they will resume normal operating hours. All seven convenience centers will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions, contact Pam Vance at 828-659-2521 or 828-460-9715. You can also reach Dewayne Riddle at 828-925-2062.

The Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort will have free ice cream scoops and watermelon slices, bluegrass music and a Ducky Derby at the annual “Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social” on Tuesday, July 4. The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. on the museum’s grounds at the intersection of Catawba Avenue and Water Street in Old Fort. This year, the museum welcomes the Old Fort Ruritan Club, which will be operating the Ducky Derby during the event as a fundraiser. Tickets for the Ducky Derby are being sold now. Each duck costs $3. To purchase a ticket, contact David Blackwelder at 828-925-2095 or Cathy Herron at 828-460-8164. Possum Creek, a local bluegrass band that leads a free music jam most Sunday afternoons at Mountain Gateway Museum, will perform on the museum’s front porch from 2-4 p.m.

Marion’s Independence Day Celebration is Tuesday, July 4. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. A special spot will be reserved at the beginning of the parade for “Anything That Rolls.” Skaters, bicycles and skateboards are welcome and are not required to preregister. Parade marshals will be McDowell County veterans. Fox and Company will perform at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. For more information, call 652-2215.