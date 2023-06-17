Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day, organizations can purchase an ad by calling 315-720-9694. Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

TODAY

Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical Jr.” opens this weekend. McDowell Children’s Theatre presents “Matilda The Musical Jr.” in the Greenlee Theatre at McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA), at 50 S. Main St., Marion. Performances will take place today, June 17; Sunday, June 18; Friday, June 23; Saturday, June 24; and Sunday, June 25. Friday and Saturday shows will start at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Certified American Sign Language Interpretation (ASL) services will be provided at the June 23 performance of Matilda. The musical is rated PG for thematic elements, exaggerated bullying and some language. Tickets are $12 with a $2 discount for students and seniors.

The Summer THRIVE Series, sponsored by the McDowell County Health Coalition, will be held today June 17, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Marion Community Building Park (191 N. Main., Marion). McDowell 4-H will be featuring a nature scavenger Hunt, veggie tasting and kid friendly crafts. For more information, contact Mcdowellcountyhealthcoalition@gmail.com or call 828-659-5289.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class about making a personalized key chain with instructor Lisa Hines. The class will be taught Tuesday, June 20, from noon to 2 p.m. The cost is $10 for AGS members, $20 for nonmembers, plus a $15 supply fee. Would you like to make a personalized key chain/ luggage tag for yourself or as a gift for someone else? Join Hines as she helps instruct and supplies everything needed to make this fun personalized item. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class called Dutch Pour! with instructor Lisa Hines. The class will be taught Friday, June 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $40 for AGS members, $50 non-members, plus $25 supply fee. Have you ever wondered how artists do the Dutch Pour technique? Now is your chance to learn. Hines will supply and teach you the paint mixture used in this technique as well as the technique itself. The minimum number of students is two and the maximum is eight. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

MONDAY, JUNE 26

McDowell Democrats will hold their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 26 at the Marion Community Building. The guest speaker will be Keith Buchanan, president of Connect McDowell. He will give a status report on broadband development in McDowell County and take questions. A meal will be served before the meeting. A small donation to offset costs is appreciated. McDowell Dems T-shirts will be available there and are just $20 each. Attendees are asked to help the Friendship Home For Women & Children by bringing a non-perishable food item for donation. For more information, visit at mcdems.com.

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

MATCH and Marion East Community Forum will host a Community Health and Resource Fair at the Marion Tailgate Market on Tuesday, June 27, from 3-6 p.m. The first 100 guests will receive a $10 gift certificate to be used at the Farmers Market. In addition to the Market Vendors, over 30 community organizations will be present. Free hot dog dinner and cleaning supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 828-659-5289.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

The Glenwood High Alumni will have a dinner meeting on Friday, June 30, at 5 p.m. at Hook & Anchor. All high school attendees and teachers welcome. For questions, call Richard Buchanan at 828-460-2655 or Jeanette Jarrett at 828-460-9641.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

The Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort will have free ice cream scoops and watermelon slices, bluegrass music and a Ducky Derby at the annual “Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social” on Tuesday, July 4. The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. on the museum’s grounds at the intersection of Catawba Avenue and Water Street in Old Fort. This year, the museum welcomes the Old Fort Ruritan Club, which will be operating the Ducky Derby during the event as a fundraiser. Tickets for the Ducky Derby are being sold now. Each duck costs $3. To purchase a ticket, contact David Blackwelder at 828-925-2095 or Cathy Herron at 828-460-8164. Possum Creek, a local bluegrass band that leads a free music jam most Sunday afternoons at Mountain Gateway Museum, will perform on the museum’s front porch from 2-4 p.m.

Marion’s Independence Day Celebration is Tuesday, July 4. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. A special spot will be reserved at the beginning of the parade for “Anything That Rolls.” Skaters, bicycles and skateboards are welcome and are not required to preregister. Parade marshals will be McDowell County veterans. Fox and Company will perform at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. For more information, call 652-2215.