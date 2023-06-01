Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day, organizations can purchase an ad by calling 315-720-9694. Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

TODAY

The McDowell County Board of Education will meet for a work session retreat on Thursday, June 1 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Chalet Restaurant at 86 High Ridge Road, Little Switzerland. At approximately 9 a.m., the board will convene into a closed session for confidential personnel matters. No action will be taken following the closed session.

The next 4-H Livestock Club will meet on Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at the McDowell Agricultural Center (188 Agricultural Services Drive, Marion). New members are always welcome. If you have any questions about the club, call the office at 652-8104.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

The McDowell Senior Center will hold a spring dance on Friday, June 2 from 6-9 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. at the McDowell Senior Center. It will feature live music by The Rewind Band. Advance Tickets are $7, at the door $8. For tickets and more information, call the McDowell Senior Center at 828-659-0821.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

East Marion United Methodist Church will hold an indoor yard sale Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to noon. The church is at 210 Baldwin Ave. All proceeds go to outreach/missions.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

The Mountain Glory Quilters’ Guild meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 6 at noon at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church on U.S. 70 in Pleasant Gardens. The program will be a preview of quilt show judging.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

The McDowell County Extension Master Gardeners and the Historic Carson House will present a program on historical uses of popular culinary and medicinal herbs. This program is free and open to the public. The program will be held Thursday, June 8, from 5-6 p.m. on the grounds of the Historic Carson House, 1805 U.S. 70 West, Marion. The featured speaker is Judy Sigmon, passionate herbalist, horticultural lecturer at Hart Square and adjunct professor at Catawba Valley Community College.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Friday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jeff Kincaid Insurance Agency, 163 S. Main St., Marion.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will host a Paint Your Pet class with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, June 10, from noon to 4 p.m. The cost is $40 for AGS members, $50 for nonmembers, plus a $25 supply fee. Do you remember paint by numbers when you were a kid? This class is similar in that prior to class you email artist Lisa Hines a picture of the pet you would like to paint and she will sketch it onto the canvas for you and section the colors out. She will also guide you through the process of painting your pet. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Tuesday, June 13, from 12:30-5 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St., Marion.