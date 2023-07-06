Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day, organizations can purchase an ad by calling 315-720-9694. Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

TODAY, JULY 6

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer glass classes in July with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The first will be about making a raccoon in the round suncatcher. It will be taught today, July 6, from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost is $38 for A3L members, $48 for nonmembers, plus $12 for supplies. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., or call 828-668-1100.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer glass classes in July with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The second class will be about making a mosaic serving tray. It will be taught Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $35 for A3L members, $45 for nonmembers $45, plus a $20 supply fee. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., or call 828-668-1100.

MONDAY, JULY 10

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer glass classes in July with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The third class in July is about making a stained glass cactus with flower in a clay pot. It will be taught Monday, July 10, from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost is $28 for A3L members, $38 for nonmembers, plus a $12 supply fee. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., or call 828-668-1100.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a beginner’s paint your pet class with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Wednesday, July 12, from noon to 3 p.m. The cost is $40 for A3L members, $50 for nonmembers, plus a $25 supply fee. This class is designed specifically for beginners, no experience is necessary. After you register, email your favorite pet photo to Hines at Treetopmagic@gmail.com and she will sketch an outline and color guide of your pet on an 11-inch by 14-inch wrapped canvas prior to class so it is ready for you to paint when you arrive. Hines uses a paint-by-letter approach to help guide you through the portrait and teaches you brushstroke and blending techniques along the way. Registration ends two days prior to the date of the class. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

TUESDAY, JULY 18

The Agricultural Advisory Board will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 18, at 5:30 p.m. in the N.C. Cooperative Extension’s conference room, 60 E. Court St., Marion, on the second floor of the McDowell County Services Building.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

The McDowell County Historical Society will present Scott Ashcraft, archaeologist with the U.S. Forest Service from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the McDowell Senior Center in Marion. He will talk about McDowell’s significance to local and national history with archaeological evidence of clashes between major tribes in McDowell. He will talk about historic research from the Old Fort Trails Collaborative and the partnership with the U.S. Forest Service for the new trails system. The event is free and refreshments will be provided.