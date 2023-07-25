Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day, organizations can purchase an ad by calling 315-720-9694. Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class about the Dutch pour technique. It will be held Thursday, July 27, from noon to 3 p.m. The cost is $40 for AGS members, $50 non-members, plus $25 supply fee. Have you ever wondered how artists do the Dutch Pour technique? Now is your chance to learn. Artist Lisa Hines will supply and teach you the paint mixture used in this technique as well as the technique itself. You will go home with a wrapped canvas of the flowing Dutch pour you created in the colors of your choice. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave. Old Fort, or call 828 668-1100.

The McDowell County Historical Society will present Scott Ashcraft, archaeologist with the U.S. Forest Service, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the McDowell Senior Center in Marion. He will talk about McDowell’s significance to local and national history with archaeological evidence of clashes between major tribes in McDowell. He will talk about historic research from the Old Fort Trails Collaborative and the partnership with the U.S. Forest Service for the new trails system. The event is free and refreshments will be provided.

SATURDAY, JULY 29 The BEAR Closet is hosting the sixth annual Summer Bash on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Camping World of Marion. The theme is “Hula on over to the party!” There will be free photo opportunities, Iron Man and Bigfoot, Moana and Tinkerbell, a waterslide, barbecue plates for sale, free school supplies while they last, a DJ, Fairy Hair and much more. The Route 70 Cruisers and Stidham’s Axe Throwing will be there, too. More than 40 vendors and resources will be on hand. The main focus for this annual event are the free backpacks and school supplies that will be given out to parents as long as the supplies last. For more information on how to donate school supplies and hygiene products, email organizers at bearcloset18@gmail.com.

Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort will host a Civil War Encampment on Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. This is a free event, but donations are welcomed to help maintain the grounds of the fort and keep history alive. Come out and witness the lives of the 19th Century, visit with the soldiers, see their camps and tour the fort’s blockhouse. Davidson’s Fort Historic Park is at 140 Bud Hogan Drive in Old Fort. For more information, contact Robert Martin at 828-407-8300 or email at Davidsonfort76@gmail.com.

TUESDAY, AUG. 1

The Mountain Glory Quilters’ Guild meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at noon at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church on U.S. 70 in Pleasant Gardens. This will be a potluck luncheon and a birthday gift exchange (maximum cost $15). Please bring any small batik scraps that you have that are at least 2.5-inch x 4.5-inch.

THURSDAY, AUG. 3

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a large wire tree with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday, Aug. 3, from 1-5 p.m. The cost is $35 for A3L members, $45 non-members, plus $20 supplies. Learn to construct a tree of life 3-D sculpture using aluminum-coated copper wire. Multiple colors of wire to choose from. Once the technique is learned it can be applied to smaller and larger sculptures. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave. Old Fort, or call 828 668-1100.

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

The Marion Business Association is making plans for the Sidewalk Yard Sale on Saturday, Aug. 5. Spaces are $10 each and are by reservation. Reserve your space now. Contact the MBA office at 652-2215.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a daisy welcome sign with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, Aug. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. The cost is $30 A3L members, $40 non-members, plus $35 supply fee. Join artist Lisa Hines in making this fun and pretty welcome sign of your very own. Everything you will need will be ready in the classroom. It’s a fun day of creativity. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 668-1100.