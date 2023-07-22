Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day, organizations can purchase an ad by calling 315-720-9694. Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

TODAY

The Rotary Club of Marion will host the Red Sand Project at 9 a.m. today, July 22, at the McDowell County Courthouse square in downtown Marion. During the event, participants will spread red sand in the cracks and seams in the pavement and sidewalks. It seeks to draw attention to the worldwide problem of human trafficking. The participants will then post pictures on social media outlets to raise awareness. County and local law enforcement officials have been invited to this event on Saturday.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class called “Wooden Mermaid-Acrylic Pour” with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught today, July 22, from noon to 2 p.m. The cost is $25 for A3L members, $35 for nonmembers, plus a $15 supply fee. Learn acrylic pour techniques used to paint these 17-inch by 11-inch wooden mermaids. A variety of colors are available to match any décor. Hines will also demonstrate painting a mermaid to resemble a beach scene. A variety of tools will be used such as fans, blow dryers and air brushes. There will be a minimum of two students and a maximum of 10. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

The next Summer THRIVE event will be hosted by West Marion Inc. and East Marion IPHC today, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion Community Park, 191 N. Main St., Marion. Activities will include face painting, coloring and more. Lunch and a $5 gift certificate to the Marion Tailgate Market will be provided to the first 75 guests. For more information, contact Amy Stevens at amy.vaughn2@hcahealthcare.com.

MONDAY, JULY 24

The McDowell Democrats will hold their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, at the Marion Community Building. Guest speakers Niki Palmer and Ashley Junkins will give a presentation on feeding the underprivileged in McDowell County. A meal will be served before the meeting. A small donation to offset costs is appreciated. McDowell Dems T-shirts will be available for $20 each. Attendees are asked to help the Friendship Home For Women & Children by bringing a nonperishable food item for donation. For more information, visit mcdems.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class about the Dutch pour technique. It will be held Thursday, July 27 from noon to 3 p.m. The cost is $40 for AGS members, $50 non-members, plus $25 supply fee. Have you ever wondered how artists do the Dutch Pour technique? Now is your chance to learn. Artist Lisa Hines will supply and teach you the paint mixture used in this technique as well as the technique itself. You will go home with a wrapped canvas of the flowing Dutch pour you created in the colors of your choice. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave. Old Fort, or call 828 668-1100.

The McDowell County Historical Society will present Scott Ashcraft, archaeologist with the U.S. Forest Service, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the McDowell Senior Center in Marion. He will talk about McDowell’s significance to local and national history with archaeological evidence of clashes between major tribes in McDowell. He will talk about historic research from the Old Fort Trails Collaborative and the partnership with the U.S. Forest Service for the new trails system. The event is free and refreshments will be provided.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

The BEAR Closet is hosting the sixth annual Summer Bash on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Camping World of Marion. The theme is “Hula on over to the party!” There will be free photo opportunities, Iron Man and Bigfoot, Moana and Tinkerbell, a waterslide, barbecue plates for sale, free school supplies while they last, a DJ, Fairy Hair and much more. The Route 70 Cruisers and Stidham’s Axe Throwing will be there, too. More than 40 vendors and resources will be on hand. The main focus for this annual event are the free backpacks and school supplies that will be given out to parents as long as the supplies last. For more information on how to donate school supplies and hygiene products, email organizers at bearcloset18@gmail.com.

Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort will host a Civil War Encampment on Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. This is a free event, but donations are welcomed to help maintain the grounds of the fort and keep history alive. Come out and witness the lives of the 19th Century, visit with the soldiers, see their camps and tour the fort’s blockhouse. Davidson’s Fort Historic Park is at 140 Bud Hogan Drive in Old Fort. For more information, contact Robert Martin at 828-407-8300 or email at Davidsonfort76@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

The Marion Business Association is making plans for the Sidewalk Yard Sale on Saturday, Aug. 5. Spaces are $10 each and are by reservation. Reserve your space now. Contact the MBA office at 652-2215.