TODAY, AUG. 24

The Master Gardeners of McDowell County will hold a seed-saving workshop today at 1:30 p.m. at the McDowell Senior Center. There, participants will delve into the art and science of saving seeds for a greener and more self-reliant future. Whether you’re an experienced gardener or a beginner, this workshop promises to be an engaging and educational experience for all. During this workshop you will discover basic seed harvesting (when and how to collect seeds), cleaning and storing seeds, and labeling and record keeping. This workshop is hosted by the Master Gardeners and is free to the public. For more information, call 828-652-8104 and ask for Molly.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

The McDowell County Democrats will have a litter cleanup on State Street in Marion on Saturday, Aug. 26 starting at 10 a.m. They will meet at the Peavine Trail parking lot.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a sunflower tray with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, Aug. 26, from 2-4 p.m. The cost is $30 for A3L members, $40 for nonmembers, plus a $35 supply fee. This project is done with permanent marker and wood stain. There are also different handles supplied to choose from or you can bring your own. You can take what you learn in this class and apply it to tables, dressers, signs and more. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 668-1100.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

The McDowell County Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension will have an event about online safety on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. at 60 E. Court St. in Marion. This in-person gathering will equip you with the essential tools to navigate the digital landscape with confidence. Participants also will provide an opportunity to join virtually. You must select this as an option in the registration questions. This event aims to provide a safe space for individuals to learn about protecting themselves online. For more information, call 828-652-8104 and ask for Molly.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a Beginner’s Paints, Pets & Pints (B.Y.O.B.) with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday, Aug. 31, from 6-9 p.m. The cost is $40 for A3L members, $50 for nonmembers, plus a $25 supply fee. This class is designed specifically for beginners, no experience is necessary. After you register, email your favorite pet photo to Hines at Treetopmagic@gmail.com and she will sketch an outline and color guide of your pet on an 11-inch by 14-inch wrapped canvas. Prior to class, stop by Hillman’s next door and pick up your pint or pints or B.Y.O.B. (Alcohol is not sold at the gallery and is not included in the price of this class.). Hines uses a paint-by-letter approach to help guide you through the portrait and teaches you brushstroke and blending techniques along the way. All paints and supplies are provided. Only one pet per canvas. Registration ends two days prior to the date of the class. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 668-1100.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

The Newcomers and Friends in McDowell County will kick off their 2023-24 new year with a membership meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. The luncheon meeting will be held at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St. in downtown Marion. Founded as a way for those new to the area to meet others, form lasting friendships, and become part of the community, membership is open to all women In McDowell County and surrounding areas. Prospective members are invited to attend a meeting as a guest before joining. Contact Chris Amsbary at chris.amsbary@gmail.com for additional information.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

Historic Carson House will hold Revolutionary War Day for fourth-grade students on Thursday, Sept. 28. It will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from noon to 2:30 p.m. The public program will take place at 6 p.m. at the Jubilee Arbor. Historic Carson House is at 1805 U.S. 70 West in Marion. For more information, call 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Historic Carson House Foundation will host Family Heritage Day on Saturday, Sept. 30. This event will feature barbecue, hayrides, dancing, music, cakewalk, games, colonial demonstrations, face painting, silent auction and much more. Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 10 and younger. Activities and games will take place from 3-5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served from 5-6 p.m. Dancing will be from 6-7 p.m. Auction closes at 5 p.m. Historic Carson House is at 1805 U.S. 70 West in Marion. For more information, call 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com.