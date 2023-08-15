Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day, organizations can purchase an ad by calling 315-720-9694. Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

TODAY, AUG. 15

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in beginner’s pastels with Lorelle Bacon as the instructor. The class will be taught today, Aug. 15, from 1-5 p.m. The cost is $55 for members or $65 for nonmembers, plus a $15 supply fee. Bacon is known for her patience and has been teaching art for over 30 years. Have you wanted to try out painting with pastels but didn’t know where to start? Don’t know what kind of pastels to use? This is the workshop for you. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in powder migration plate with Diane Enger as the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday, Aug. 17, from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $35 for A3L members, $45 for nonmembers, plus a $15 material fee which includes glass, glass powders, tools and two firings. In this class, you will learn a glass fusing technique called powder migration. It involves using glass powder on a base glass of white to create a design. This project is for beginners and intermediates. There is some simple glass cutting involved and it is a great project to get some practice on your cutting. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

Auditions for the shadow cast production of “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” will be held Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18, from 5-7 p.m. at McDowell Arts Council Association in downtown Marion. Performances will be Oct. 6 and 7. This audition is for people of all genders, 18 and older. More information can be found at mcdowellarts.org.

FRIDAY, AUG. 18

The McDowell Senior Center will have a summer dance on Friday, Aug. 18, from 6-9 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. at the McDowell Senior Center and featuring live music by Fox & Company. Advance tickets are $7, at the door $8. For tickets and more information, call the McDowell Senior Center at 659-0821.

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort will reenact the Siege on Davidson’s Fort on Saturday, Aug. 19. See how the newly formed militia will perform when the Cherokees attack the fort. The camp will open to visitors at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Visit with the troops in their camps, talk to the Native Americans, view the demonstrators with their craft, cooking, games, toy makers, candle makers, rug makers, Native American pottery and much more. Admission is free. The park is at 140 Bud Hogan Road, Old Fort.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making decoupage seashells with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, Aug. 19, from noon to 2 p.m. The cost is $10 for A3L members, $20 for nonmembers, plus a $15 supply fee. Everything you need is supplied in class along with several seashells collected off the shores of St. Petersburg, Florida. You get to choose from several prints. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave,. Old Fort, or call 668-1100.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

The Marion City Council will meet on Monday, Aug. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the former First National Bank, at 14 S. Main St. in Marion. The purpose of the meeting is for the City Council to conduct a planning session to discuss current and future projects and priorities. For more information, call Landdis Hollifield, city clerk, at 652-3551, ext. 306.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

The Master Gardeners of McDowell County will hold a seed saving workshop on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 1:30 p.m., at the McDowell Senior Center. There, participants will delve into the art and science of saving seeds for a greener and more self-reliant future. Whether you’re an experienced gardener or a beginner, this workshop promises to be an engaging and educational experience for all. During this workshop you will discover basic seed harvesting (when and how to collect seeds), cleaning and storing seeds, and labeling and record keeping. Reserve your spot today and sow the seeds of a greener tomorrow. This workshop is hosted by the Master Gardeners and is free to the public. For more information, call 828-652-8104 and ask for Molly.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30 The McDowell County Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension will have an event about online safety on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. at 60 E. Court St. in Marion. This in-person gathering will equip you with the essential tools to navigate the digital landscape with confidence. Participants also will provide an opportunity to join virtually. You must select this as an option in the registration questions. This event aims to provide a safe space for individuals to learn about protecting themselves online. For more information, call 828-652-8104 and ask for Molly.