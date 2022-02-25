Business owners launch ‘Marion Manna for Breanna’ to support injured police officer

The police chief said he had a chance to visit with Breanna this week who is finally at home recovering. Since the last update, she has spent time in Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, Mission Hospital and Care Partners Rehab in Asheville.

“Breanna is focused now on her family and her recovery,” said Lawrence. “She is resilient and to be honest, very tough. Despite what she has been through, her attitude remains very positive. She routinely mentions coming back to work at Marion PD when we speak, and I fully believe that will happen in time.

“Her recovery will be lengthy and require a lot of support from a lot of different angles. Fundraisers like this one and the proceeds that are raised, will take her mind off any financial burdens and allow her to focus 100% on recovery. I would also like to remind the community that in addition to this fundraiser there are a few other items that are being planned to help her and her family.”

Onee Pressley at Pressley Made has made shirts that can be purchased at her business’s Website under the fundraiser tab. Part of the proceeds from shirt sales will go to Toney and her family.