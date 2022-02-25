Business owners launch ‘Marion Manna for Breanna’ to support injured police officer

Some of Marion’s favorite food and drink establishments are teaming up to provide some much needed “manna” for a police officer seriously injured in a motor vehicle wreck last month.
It is the latest in community efforts to support Marion Police Officer Breanna Toney.
On Monday, Jan. 31, a motor vehicle crash occurred on N.C. 226 North in Mitchell County. The crash happened when Audie Peterson’s vehicle travelled across the center line on N.C. 226 North and struck the Dodge Charger patrol vehicle operated by Officer Toney who was commuting to her job at the Marion Police Department.
As a result of the collision, Toney’s patrol car caught fire. Due to her injuries and the damage to the vehicle, she was unable to exit her burning patrol car. A brave citizen who came upon the collision scene, was able to eventually force the driver side door of the Dodge Charger open, and pull Toney to safety, according to information from the Marion Police Department.
Toney was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn. where she underwent surgery to repair several lower extremity injuries. She also sustained several broken ribs and other upper extremity injuries. Toney had to go through an extended hospital stay but is now recovering at home, according to Chief Allen Lawrence.
Peterson was injured during the crash and was transported to Blue Ridge Regional Medical Center in Spruce Pine.
Since that incident, numerous people have stepped forward to help Toney and her family during this time especially with the mounting medical bills.
Now, 11 different restaurants and food businesses are participating in “Marion Manna for Breanna.”
Bruce Brown of Bruce’s Fabulous Foods said to The McDowell News he and other business owners are coming together for this effort. Each business will donate two prizes for a total package worth more than $500 and the prizes will be spread out over a period of eight months, starting in April.
Tickets for the package can be bought at Bruce’s Fabulous Foods, Flavors on Main, Link Hot Dogs, McDowell Local and the Marion Wing Factory. The tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday, March 1 and will last through Tuesday, March 29. The tickets will be $10 each or three tickets for $25.
The winner will be drawn on Wednesday, March 30 and the winner need not be present at the drawing, according to Brown.
And what is in the winning package? Here is the list:
• April: lunch for two from Bruce’s Fabulous Foods, lunch for two from Link Hot Dogs.
• May: one pizza from McDowell Local, dinner for two from Burrito Bros., two cups of coffee from Ingenious Coffee Roasters.
• June: lunch for two from Bob’s Off Main Fat Belly Deli, two ice cream cones from Artesana Ice Cream, one large pizza with three toppings from Pepperoni’s.
• July: dinner for two from Marion Wing Factory, 750 ml bottle of olive oil from Flavors on Main, two entrees from Refinery 13.
• August: lunch for two from Bob’s Off Main Fat Belly Deli, lunch for two from Link Hot Dogs, two ice cream cones from Artesana Ice Cream.
• September: lunch for two from Bruce’s Fabulous Foods, one large pizza with three toppings from Pepperoni’s, two entrees from Refinery 13.
• October: dinner for two from Marion Wing Factory, lunch for two from Burrito Bros.
• November: one pizza from McDowell Local, 750 ml bottle of balsamic vinegar from Flavors on Main, two cups of coffee from Ingenious Coffee Roasters.
This is the second benefit raffle that is being held by Marion businesses. The first was a benefit raffle in the summer of 2018 for Ryan and Sarah Barrier Jacobs and their family.
“We can do this again,” said Brown. “We can do this for Breanna.”
“We are thankful for Bruce and Barbara Brown and taking the lead on this fundraiser,” said Chief Lawrence. “Over the last few weeks, our agency and Brenna have been very blessed and humbled by the overwhelming support from this community. Cards, letters, and donations have continued to come in to the department from citizens here and as far away as Montana.”
The police chief said he had a chance to visit with Breanna this week who is finally at home recovering. Since the last update, she has spent time in Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, Mission Hospital and Care Partners Rehab in Asheville.
“Breanna is focused now on her family and her recovery,” said Lawrence. “She is resilient and to be honest, very tough. Despite what she has been through, her attitude remains very positive. She routinely mentions coming back to work at Marion PD when we speak, and I fully believe that will happen in time.
“Her recovery will be lengthy and require a lot of support from a lot of different angles. Fundraisers like this one and the proceeds that are raised, will take her mind off any financial burdens and allow her to focus 100% on recovery. I would also like to remind the community that in addition to this fundraiser there are a few other items that are being planned to help her and her family.”
Onee Pressley at Pressley Made has made shirts that can be purchased at her business’s Website under the fundraiser tab. Part of the proceeds from shirt sales will go to Toney and her family.
“These are really nice shirts designed by Sgt. Matt Huggins from Marion PD and Onee Pressley,” said Lawrence. “A huge thank you to Onee and her staff for helping us on this project. We are also working with a few other individuals that want to help and have fundraiser ideas for the future.
“Lastly, I have spoken the day of the crash with the individual that pulled her from that burning crash. We are certainly forever grateful to him for his actions and certainly plan formal recognition of that act in the future once Breanna is able to attend that recognition. We do not have a date planned for that yet.”
In addition, other fund-raising efforts are underway to help Officer Toney and her family during this time.
As of Thursday, the online GoFundMe effort has raised $15,450 of its $25,000 goal. For more information or to contribute, go to this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/officer-toneys-recovery?qid=90be32dc924c7794ddbc394a882b1e34.
Also, the McDowell County Farm Bureau will sponsor a barbecue fund-raiser for Officer Toney and her family. It will be held Friday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The $12 meal includes barbecue, slaw, beans, chips and a cold drink. All proceeds will go directly to Toney. Tickets can be purchased at McDowell County Farm Bureau office in Marion. Other locations to purchase tickets will be named soon, according to the Facebook post.