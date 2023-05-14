A new shop in downtown Marion wants to take you back in time.

Specifically, this store wants to take you back to a time when Jedi Knights, the Starship Enterprise, the rock group Kiss, vintage video games, collectible vinyl records and superheroes and supervillains reigned supreme.

On Thursday, May 4, Time Traveler’s Trading Co. held a soft opening in the former Foam & Fabric building at 34 Logan St., directly across from the Larry D. Miller Business Complex. The soft opening was held to coincide with May the Fourth, the day which celebrates the “Star Wars” phenomenon.

Inside Time Traveler’s, customers will find lots of items that can take them back in time or back to the future. The shop has an impressive assortment of toys and collectibles from the “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” universes. You will find items related to “Game of Thrones,” “The Walking Dead” and “The Terminator” franchises. There is a nice supply of action figures for the rock group Kiss and a lot of Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars.

Another section of the shop has an impressive assortment of comic books featuring such iconic characters as Batman, the X-Men, Transformers, Spiderman and Deadpool. You can find collectible cards for baseball and other sports as well as old coins. The shop has a supply of vintage vinyl records, movies on DVD and video games.

There is even a selection of video laserdiscs, which was the preferred format for watching movies by home theater enthusiasts before the advent of DVDs and Blu-ray discs. The laserdisc offered better video and sound quality than VHS cassettes and was prized by film and home theater buffs. But the format never became popular with the general public. They have since become collector’s items.

You will also find jewelry and T-shirts. In the back section, there is a row of video game machines like the ones from a 1980s arcade. They can be found next to the antique collectibles.

Another part has oddities and collectibles and an assortment of decorative swords and knives.

All of these items are intended to help customers relive their youth or give younger people an exposure to fun, adventure and imagination.

“Its things you remember like old TV shows and movies and comic books,” said owner Aaron Dula. “Our logo is let us take you back in time.”

Dula owned and operated similar stores on East Court Street. One of them was called Dooley’s Trading Co. and it was located near the ABC store for two years before he opened this new one at 34 Logan St. The main level space in the former Foam & Fabric building offered a more visible and more accessible location for his business ventures.

“This is a better location with more space and it’s more prominent in the downtown,” he said.

“We have been growing these last two years,” said his wife Stephanie Dula.

Like before, Aaron Dula will buy and trade in comics, coins, sports and non-sports collecting cards, records and videos as well as selling previously owned and brand new merchandise.

Marion already has All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds in the Miller Complex, which specializes in comic books and graphic novels, and Game Heads & Vinyl Junkies on East Court Street, which specializes in vinyl records and video games. The businesses should complement each other as they all offer items of interest to all ages.

The Dulas said they want to have something that young people in the local community could enjoy, as well as the not so young.

Time Traveler’s Trading Co. is open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dooleystradingcompany.