The Rodriguez brothers first invited hungry customers to “roll one with us” a few years ago as they created one of Marion’s most loved and popular eateries. And now, Burrito Bros. is Marion’s Small Business of the Year for 2023.

During the 39th annual membership meeting of the Marion Business Association, outgoing President Lauren Mathews announced Thursday morning the prestigious award would go to Burrito Bros. restaurant. Owners Daniel Rodriguez, his wife Brandi Rodriguez, his son Syris Rodriguez and his brother Lee Roy Rodriguez accepted the honor during the MBA meeting at the Marion Depot.

Some of the previous honorees include Flavors on Main, Smokey Ques Barbeque and Fat Boys Burritos & More, Mica Town Brewing, Refinery 13, West Court Food Center, Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts, The McDowell News, Marion Pharmacy, Phillips Financial Group, Blue Ridge Chiropractic and Spencer’s Hardware.

In late 2016 the Rodriguez brothers, Daniel and Lee Roy, and Daniel’s wife Brandi took a leap of faith and opened a small food truck, available at various locations in Marion. They soon realized the demand for their takeout Mexican authentic food far exceeded their food truck capacity.

They reached out to the Marion Business Association to see what resources were available to grow their business. They enrolled in the next Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) class and created a business plan to expand into a brick-and-mortar location.

“Soon after completing the GEM class, a downtown deli lunch spot became available,” said Mathews. “It was located in a prime location and was the perfect place to grow their business. They opened in June of 2017 and Burrito Bros. was an instant success.”

In 2018, the popular eatery was featured on UNC-TV’s “North Carolina Weekend” show with a segment hosted by Tar Heel State food expert Bob Garner.

The business grew to meet the customer demand and in a few years they realized they needed a larger location. Working with Todd Miller and GEM Constructors, they found a larger space in the Larry D. Miller Business Complex, more than doubling the seating capacity and kitchen space. They moved into the space in the spring of 2022, said Mathews.

“Burrito Bros. now had the dream kitchen that would serve both the restaurant and their catering business,” she said. “Daniel designed the kitchen to suit their unique needs.

“Using local artisans and craftsmen, they brought the vibe they feel best pairs with their modern menu of old favorites. Fresh, quality ingredients including handmade tortillas give the boldest flavor every time.

“Marion Business Association is proud to recognize Burrito Bros as the 2023 Marion Business of the Year,” said Mathews as she presented the award to the Rodriguez family.

Upon receiving the award, Daniel Rodriguez spoke for his family by saying, “We are really thankful to be here and we really do appreciate it.”