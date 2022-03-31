Buck Creek Country Store now open along the Devil’s Whip in McDowell

In the midst of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Buck Creek Country Store features all kinds of locally made crafts and products that would interest tourists and McDowell residents alike.

Located at 8385 Buck Creek Road in McDowell, this country store is the newest feature at Buck Creek Trout Farm, where two pristine mountain creeks surrounded by U.S. Forest Service Land come together to form a beautiful setting for trout. Buck Creek Trout Farm is located past Lake Tahoma in a mountain setting that is becoming more and more popular with tourists. Bill and Beth Ross have owned and operated the trout farm for 41 years.

Beth Ross said a small wooden building on the property needed to be upgraded. The business also needed a better kitchen for cooking trout caught at the farm. When that work was completed, the building provided a perfect place for a small country store in the mountains that could highlight locally made crafts and products.

Buck Creek Country Store first opened in September of last year and has now reopened for the 2022 spring, summer and fall seasons. Beth Ross said she wanted this new place to show off what local crafters can create.

“There are so many hard-working talented people in these mountains and I wanted to showcase their treasures and what they do,” she told The McDowell News.

The store has paintings by Karen Dark, stained glass works by Brenda Salsman and kitchen cloths by Stephanie Goudreau, all of which are from Marion. There is pottery from Turtle Island Pottery of Old Fort and metal artwork from Turtle Laboratories of Marion.

You can also find goats' milk products from Sours Mountain Homestead Farms, a small working goat farm in the North Cove community. There is also honey from Old Farm Honey in Old Fort, beef jerky from Banner Elk and products from Ingenious Coffee Roasters in Marion. The store has soaps and soy candles made by Bright Creations in Marion.

“There are so many talented people around here,” said Beth Ross as she looked around her shop.

On the weekends, the country store has all kinds of blueberry muffins, apple fritters and oatmeal raisin cookies made locally. You can find jellies, chips, crackers and soft drinks.

The winding mountain road that is called N.C. 80 or Buck Creek Road is also known as the Devil’s Whip. It is popular with motorcycle enthusiasts. Beth Ross said a lot of bikers come to the trout farm during the warmer months and business actually increased during the COVID pandemic.

“Bikers love this road, the Devil’s Whip,” she added.

Buck Creek Country Store is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. The store is open to anyone whether or not you use the trout farm.

“Everyone is welcome to come here and see what treasures are made right in our own backyard,” said Beth Ross.

For more information, visit www.buckcreektroutfarm.com or call 724-9958.