A Brevard man has been charged after a vehicle pursuit with McDowell County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
On Sunday, July 2, deputies Sheriff’s Office responded to Interstate 40 near the McDowell and Burke county line for a report of a stolen truck. The victim witnessed Mario Alberto Gonzalez, 26, of Brevard, crash his vehicle and stopped to help Gonzalez. While the victim was searching for additional persons involved, Gonzalez stole the victim’s truck and fled the scene, according to a MCSO news release.
Lt. Jason Cook with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Gonzalez with felonious flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, felonious possession of a stolen firearm, felonious possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felonious possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, speeding and failing to maintain lane control.
Gonzalez was issued a $125,000 secured bond. Additional charges are pending in Burke County where the accident and theft occurred.