Breast Cancer Awareness: Should mammograms be 2D or 3D?

No Longer “One Size Fits All” Screening

In the coming weeks this year, Mission Health will offer a complete risk assessment based on a questionnaire about breast density and family and personal breast cancer history. This will help determine someone’s lifetime risk of developing breast cancer and guide the type, frequency and starting age of annual screenings recommended by the American Cancer Society, the American College of Radiology and the Society of Breast Imaging.

Screening options in addition to mammograms include automated breast ultrasound (ABUS), breast MRI and genetic testing. It is more important than ever for women to ask questions and become more informed about breast health.

Mammograms Save Lives

Annual screening mammograms save lives through early cancer detection, and women are less likely to have more intensive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy. “While our governing bodies, such as the American College of Radiology, Society of Breast Imaging and American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, do not provide guidelines on routine breast self-exams, I believe there is value in being familiar with how your breasts look and feel so you will understand what is normal for you,” said Dr. Fleeman.

Breast Screenings during COVID–19