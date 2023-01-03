 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BREAKING: Two-vehicle wreck on North Main Street in Marion injures five

4 five-lane crash 1.jpg

The crash on North Main Street, or the five lane, in Marion resulted in serious injuries, according to reports from the scene.

As of 4:20 p.m. today (Jan. 3), a section of the five lane in Marion remained shut down due to a two-vehicle wreck in front of Bojangles and First Citizens Bank.

The wreck happened around 3:40 p.m. when a pickup truck attempted to turn northward from the road going to McDowell High onto North Main Street, or the five lane.

A sport utility vehicle traveling south hit the truck at the intersection at Bojangles, according to Marion Police Chief Allen Lawrence. Emergency Services Director Will Kehler said five patients were transported to Mission Trauma Center in Asheville.

4 five-lane crash 2.jpg

One of the vehicles ended up in the grassy area between North Main and the restaurant parking lot.

One of them is critical and four were listed as serious. Rescuers had initially called for a helicopter, but MAMA from Asheville could not fly due to weather, according to emergency radio traffic.

The road was shut down as emergency officials determined what happened in the wreck. The Marion Police Department, the Marion Fire Department, McDowell EMS, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the N.C. Highway Patrol were all on the scene. Additional details were not immediately available.

