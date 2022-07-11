Breaking new ground: McDowell Future Farmers excel at state competition

The McDowell Middle Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter was recognized at the North Carolina State FFA Convention in Raleigh.

Students gather at the state convention each year to compete in various Career Development Events (CDE), work on leadership skills through various workshops, and establish growth in their own lives by meeting fellow students from across the state who share a love for agriculture.

McDowell’s own FFA members from both the middle school and high school FFA program competed in the state Milk Quality and Dairy Products CDE. The middle school FFA team (consisting of Teeairah Woody, Noah Bell, Katelyn Finley and Caroline Brown) placed first out of all the middle school FFA teams that participated, and Lilly Williams (rising senior) placed second highest individual in the state.

The McDowell Middle FFA Chapter was also recognized and awarded the Highest Membership Growth for the year 2021-22 in the state. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success.

“The McDowell Middle FFA did just that at the N.C. FFA State Convention this past week. None of these accomplishments wouldn’t have been possible without the support of McDowell County CTE, McDowell County Schools and McDowell County Farm Bureau. Thank you to all the supporters of the local McDowell County FFA programs,” said FFA adviser Sophie Voris.

To learn more about FFA and how you can support the local FFA programs, visit their Facebook pages and/or visit ncffa.org.