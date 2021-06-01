Boone Day event set for Saturday, June 5

BOONE -- In honor of National Daniel Boone Day on June 7, the Southern Appalachian Historical Association is hosting a special event at its Hickory Ridge History Museum on Saturday, June 5.

Daniel Boone, the Town of Boone’s legendary namesake, was a folk hero in his own lifetime (1734-1820).

He was also one of America’s first naturalists, cherishing the country he found as he blazed trails from North Carolina into the wilderness of Virginia and Kentucky. He founded one of the first settlements west of the Appalachians, served as a militia officer in the Revolutionary War, was kidnapped, then adopted, by a Native American tribe, served in the Virginia legislature, supported his family by hunting and surveying, ran a tavern, and fathered 10 children with his wife Rebecca.

While journeying through the region of present-day Boone, Daniel stayed in a cabin at the foot of Rich Mountain, and members of his extended family eventually settled here.