Bob’s Creek State Natural Area has its first superintendent

The Bob’s Creek State Natural Area in McDowell County has its first superintendent.

Matt Haynes will take over operation of the state natural area in southern McDowell County, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.

He is the first superintendent of the natural area, which was authorized in 2017.

Haynes served as a park ranger at Hanging Rock State Park for nine years before a promotion to advanced ranger at Chimney Rock, where he also served for nine years. During his time as a ranger, he periodically acted as superintendent and was the lead natural resources ranger, according to a news release.

Originally from Raleigh, Haynes has bachelor’s degrees in zoology and chemistry from N.C. State University. Prior to starting work with the Division of Parks and Recreation, he was the chief research technician in molecular biology and field work for the N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources (now Department of Environmental Quality) shellfish sanitation section.

Haynes holds several certifications for park and natural resources management and education, including intermediate and advanced law enforcement certificates, CPR instruction, pesticide operation, environmental education and several prescribed fire certifications. He is an instructor for the division in both general law enforcement and subject control and arrest techniques.

“Matt’s wealth of knowledge of the natural communities of our foothills region and people living in and visiting in the area will be optimal for serving as superintendent of Bob’s Creek,” said Deputy Director of Operations Kathy Capps. “His long-term focus on natural resources paired with his leadership experience and familiarity with our state parks system will be a great fit for this beloved natural area.”

As superintendent of the new natural area, Haynes’ priorities are to effectively manage the natural resources, provide low-impact recreational opportunities, work with local partners and help partners develop the Wilderness Gateway State Trail, according to the news release.

Bob’s Creek State Natural Area comprises nearly 6,000 acres of sprawling foothills in McDowell County. The property is not yet open to the public. It will be managed by the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation for low-impact recreation, water quality protection of numerous streams in the Broad and Catawba river basins and preservation of rare plants and diverse natural ecosystems documented by the North Carolina Natural Heritage Program.

