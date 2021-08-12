Bluegrass festival making sweet sounds in Marion again

“We found a great partner here with Tom Johnson’s Camping World in Marion,” said Evans to The McDowell News. “The whole county has really embraced us. We are happy to be a part of the 46th annual festival. We are looking forward to 47. We didn’t get it in last year for obvious reasons but we are looking forward to 47.”

The headliners for this year include such big names in bluegrass as Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Doyle Lawson, The Lonesome River Band and Larry Stephenson. Other featured artists will be The Malpass Brothers, Deeper Shade of Blue, Backline, Bandana Rhythm, Dave Adkins, Alex Leach Band, Chosen Road, The Bluegrass Mountaineers and Corey Zink & Company, according to the Website for Evans Media Source.

This event draws thousands of people to McDowell County and many of them park their campers and RVs in the rally park at Tom Johnson’s.

Diane and Jerry Craig from Iron Station are among the bluegrass fans who have traveled to Marion for this festival.

“This has been our fourth or fifth time,” said Diane Craig. “The crowd’s smaller I think because of COVID but I don’t think the enthusiasm is less.”

Linda Lewis of Fairborn Ohio said this is the first time she has ever been to this festival.