Bluegrass festival making sweet sounds in Marion again

There’s a lot of picking and singing at the 46th North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival now underway at Tom Johnson Camping World.
Evans Media Source, the owners and promoters, are holding the bluegrass festival at Tom Johnson Camping World’s pavilion. The event started Thursday, Aug. 12 and will last through Saturday, Aug. 14. Ernie Evans with Evans Media Source said he’s excited about bringing the festival back to Marion.
Adams Bluegrass LLC owned and operated this and other bluegrass festivals from Virginia down to Florida for many years. But after the 2019 season, promoter Norman Adams retired and turned over his operation to Evans Media Source.
And last year, the bluegrass festival was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Evans Media Source is following extra COVID protocols to keep festival goers, performers and vendors alike healthy and safe.
“This is our first time here,” said the new owner and promoter Ernie Evans to The McDowell News. “We are loving it so far. We have got big plans to come. We have already started expanding.”
Indeed, Evans is lining up another two-day show in Marion for 2022 featuring stars of the Grand Ole Opry. It will be held one week before the 47th annual North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival in August 2022.
“We found a great partner here with Tom Johnson’s Camping World in Marion,” said Evans to The McDowell News. “The whole county has really embraced us. We are happy to be a part of the 46th annual festival. We are looking forward to 47. We didn’t get it in last year for obvious reasons but we are looking forward to 47.”
The headliners for this year include such big names in bluegrass as Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Doyle Lawson, The Lonesome River Band and Larry Stephenson. Other featured artists will be The Malpass Brothers, Deeper Shade of Blue, Backline, Bandana Rhythm, Dave Adkins, Alex Leach Band, Chosen Road, The Bluegrass Mountaineers and Corey Zink & Company, according to the Website for Evans Media Source.
This event draws thousands of people to McDowell County and many of them park their campers and RVs in the rally park at Tom Johnson’s.
Diane and Jerry Craig from Iron Station are among the bluegrass fans who have traveled to Marion for this festival.
“This has been our fourth or fifth time,” said Diane Craig. “The crowd’s smaller I think because of COVID but I don’t think the enthusiasm is less.”
Linda Lewis of Fairborn Ohio said this is the first time she has ever been to this festival.
“I love bluegrass music,” she said, adding she’s been to a lot of bluegrass festivals around Ohio.
The festival has numerous vendors at Tom Johnson’s rally park. The food vendors have hamburgers, barbecue, ice cream, funnel cakes and boiled peanuts. There are jewelry and craft vendors too. All of the artists are selling their own CDs and souvenirs and will sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans.
The show goes on rain or shine under a covered pavilion and tent, with tickets available at the gate.
In addition to impressive lineup of talent on the stage, there will be a music bonfire for the whole community starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday nights. Complimentary s’mores will be available and some of the headliners will come out and play around the bonfire.
Daily ticket prices are $45 for adults in advance and $50 at the gate. A three-day adult ticket is $95 in advance and $100 at the gate. For children ages 7-15, the cost is $50 for three days in advance, $55 at the gate. Children younger than 7 are free when accompanied by parents. Tickets may be ordered online at www.evansmediasource.com.
Here’s the remaining schedule for this year’s bluegrass festival:
Friday, Aug. 13
Open stage – 11 a.m.
Corey Zink & Company – noon
Bandana Rhythm – 1 p.m.
The Alex Leach Band – 2 and 6 p.m.
Lonesome River Band – 3 and 8 p.m.
The Malpass Brothers – 4 and 9 p.m.
Intermission – 5 p.m.
Backline 7 and 10 p.m.
Moon Light Jam after the 10 p.m. Backline show
Saturday, Aug. 14
Open stage – 11 a.m.
Backline – noon
Chosen Road – 1 and 6 p.m.
Deeper Shade of Blue – 2 and 7 p.m.
Larry Stephenson Band – 3 and 8 p.m.
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver – 4 and 9 p.m.
Intermission – 4:45 p.m.
Bandana Rhythm – 10 p.m.
Moon Light Jam after the 10 p.m. Bandana Rhythm show
For more information, you can visit www.evansmediasource.com.