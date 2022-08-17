This week, some of the finest bluegrass pickers and singers will take the stage at Camping World when the North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival comes back to Marion.

The bluegrass festival will take place Thursday, Aug. 18; Friday, Aug. 19; and Saturday, Aug. 20 at Camping World’s Rally Park. It is happening right after the McDowell County Roundup, which was a country and bluegrass festival held last weekend by Evans Media Source.

Artists like the Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent, bluegrass group Nothin’ Fancy and traditional country artists The Malpass Brothers will be back in Marion to headline the festival but they will be joined by other artists such as Authentic Unlimited, Po’ Rambling Boys, Deeper Shade of Blue, The Larry Stephenson Band, Bandana Rhythm, Wood Family Tradition and Bluegrass Mountaineers.

Ernie Evans with Evans Media Source said he was very pleased with how the audience responded to the McDowell County Roundup, especially considering it was a new event.

“It went real well,” he said to The McDowell News.

He said the Bellamy Brothers gave a great show last Saturday night but so did Rhonda Vincent, The Malpass Brothers, Teea Goins, Buddy Jewell and all the other performers in the McDowell County Roundup.

Now, the annual bluegrass festival comes back to Marion. The two groups besides Rhonda Vincent getting a lot of buzz are Po Ramblin’ Boys, which has been nominated for a Grammy, and Authentic Unlimited, which is bluegrass legend Doyle Lawson’s former group and is considered one of the best bluegrass bands in the business. Another group to watch will be Bandana Rhythm, which hails from Bakersville and will kick off the festival.

In addition to the scheduled performances, there will be a moonlight jam Thursday and Friday nights immediately after the last show.

Daily ticket prices for the bluegrass festival are $45 for adults in advance and $50 at the gate. A three-day adult ticket is $95 in advance and $100 at the gate. For children ages 13-16, the cost is $20 per day or $50 for three days with parent. Children younger than 12 are free when accompanied by parents.

The schedule for the North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival is as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 18:

Noon and 3 p.m. – Bandana Rhythm

1 and 6:30 p.m. – Bluegrass Mountaineers

2 and 7:30 p.m. – Larry Stephenson Band

4 and 8:30 p.m. – Po Ramblin Boys

5 p.m. – Intermission

Friday, Aug. 19

Noon – Wood Family Tradition

1 and 6:30 p.m. – The Family Sowell

2 p.m. – Savanah River Bluegrass

3 and 7:30 p.m. – Deeper Shade of Blue

4 and 8:30 p.m. – The Malpass Brothers

5 p.m. – Intermission

Saturday, Aug. 20

Noon – Wood Family Tradition

1 p.m. – Savanah River Bluegrass

2 and 6:30 p.m. – Backline

3 p.m. – Deeper Shade of Blue

4 and 7:30 p.m. – Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

5 p.m. – Intermission

8:30 – Authentic Unlimited

The lineup is subject to change without notice. As with the McDowell County Roundup, Sherry Boyd will be the mistress of ceremonies for the bluegrass festival.

Events like this draws thousands of people to McDowell County and many of them park their campers and RVs at Camping World. These events will have food vendors selling hamburgers, ice cream, coffee and drinks. There will be jewelry and craft vendors too.

All of the artists will sell their own CDs and souvenirs and sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans.

The shows go on rain or shine under a covered pavilion and tent, with tickets available at the gate.

Evans previously told The McDowell News he has ambitious plans for the music festivals in Marion.

“We are already talking about who we will have next year,” said Evans to The McDowell News recently. “Our long-term goal is to have an eight-day festival.”

For more information, visit the Website: www.EvansMediaSource.com or the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/evansmediasource. You can call 386-385-3500 to buy tickets. For information about camping, call Camping World at 877-958-4264.