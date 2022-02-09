 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blood drive, fund-raiser scheduled for Friday in Nebo
Blood drive, fund-raiser scheduled for Friday in Nebo

  • Updated
On Friday, the Nebo Volunteer Fire Department is partnering with The Blood Connection to sponsor a blood drive, which is also a fundraiser for a worthy project.

Every year, the Nebo firefighters raise money and team up with local churches to help buy needy students at Nebo Elementary tennis shoes for Christmas. It is called the Nebo Christmas Shoe Fundraiser Program.

On Friday, the blood drive will be from 1 to 6 p.m. at Nebo Elementary School, 254 Nebo School Road. A $20 charitable contribution will be made by The Blood Connection to the shoe fundraiser program for each blood donation collected, according to organizers.

Each blood donation saves up to three lives. Donors need to be at least 16 years old (16-year-olds will need a permission slip which will be at the blood drive), weigh at least 110 pounds, have identification and be in general good health.

You can schedule an appointment going to the website for The Blood Connection, thebloodconnection.org. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments will be honored first, according to organizers.

