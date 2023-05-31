Det. Michael Vaughn with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 25-year-old Rachel Adrian Rose Wilson of Black Mountain with felonious larceny of a motor vehicle. Wilson was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, May 10, deputies responded to a call for the possible larceny of a motor vehicle. An investigation revealed that Wilson took the vehicle overnight without permission from a friend’s residence. The vehicle has not been recovered, according to the news release.