Billboard mystery: Who stole promotion for Marion?

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators continue their search for the person or people who stole a 12-foot by 36-foot vinyl billboard promoting Marion.

The sign is an advertisement for Marion with a picture of downtown, a flag and “Exit 81. Marion. Simply Unexpected.”

It was stolen from the billboard at the railroad crossing on Greenlee Road between 8 a.m. Thursday, July 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9.

Anyone with information concerning the theft or suspects is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You also can text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.