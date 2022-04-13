Bigfoot gives a big hand to Marion Elementary reading project

Marion Elementary School is kicking off a reading project of mythical proportions, and it's getting some help from Marion’s favorite mysterious beast - Bigfoot.

The huge, hairy guy roamed the halls of the school Tuesday evening, dropping into classrooms and encouraging students to dig into a new Bigfoot book.

Every student and staff member received a copy of the book “BigFoot and LittleFoot," written by Ellen Potter. Students will read the book and complete activities until May 19.

Title One Teacher Leslie Kazee said Tuesday night’s kickoff event was a treat for students, parents and staff.

“We are so excited to finally be able to welcome parents back into our building,'' she said. “Our last family engagement event was in February 2020.”

According to Kazee, One School, One Book promotes family engagement and is designed to create a shared reading experience across the entire school community.

“We purchased copies for all students and staff, Pre-K-5th grade, and will follow a common schedule schoolwide, where every family reads the book together at home along with completing some engaging activities,” she said.

“We chose this particular book because Bigfoot has become somewhat of a mascot for McDowell County and we thought it would tie in nicely with community events taking place within the next month, such as the Bigfoot Festival in May.”

Tuesday evening, students, parents and staff gathered in the gym for an introductory session, where they were joined by the Marion Elementary Bulldog Mascot and Bigfoot himself.

From the gym, students led their parents to classrooms, where teachers introduced the book, read the first couple of chapters, and gave parents a reading calendar/choice board of activities. Students also decorated a Bigfoot bookmark.

Kazee explained the students will have an opportunity to interact with the book’s author as well.

“Our students will have a virtual author visit with Ellen Potter on April 19,” she said.

On May 19, the school will hold a celebration to wrap up the Bigfoot revelry with a walk-a-thon and parent program.

“These types of events are important because they help build partnerships between families and our school,” Kazee added. “They contribute to improved parent-teacher and teacher-student relationships, and provide an overall improvement to the school environment.

“Studies have shown that reading to children helps to build listening skills, increase vocabulary, (helps them) understand concepts better, and build a love for reading and learning,” she added. “We hope to continue having One School, One Book events yearly.”

Marion Elementary will also host a Bigfoot Dash 5K on May 14, the day Marion kicks off its renowned annual Bigfoot Festival.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. and will serve as a fundraiser for the school. Participants may sign-up at https://runsignup.com/bigfootdash5k