The Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina, which includes McDowell County in its coverage area, released its 2022 annual report Thursday, detailing consumer activity related to businesses located in this section.

This report includes statistics on consumer complaints, verified customer reviews and the top five scams.

Consumer Complaints

In 2022, consumers filed a record 24,000+ complaints against area businesses, showing a 6.5% increase from 2021.

“Over the last year we’ve worked to make the consumer experience when filing a complaint seamless. We’ve updated our forms and made it very easy for consumers to differentiate between whether they’re looking to file a complaint or leave a review,” said BBB of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina Regional Director, Julie Goodwin.

In spite of the large number of complaints filed, the BBB was still able to resolve 93% of all complaints submitted.

Verified Customer Reviews

Additionally in 2022, customers submitted more than 21,000 verified reviews about businesses, showing an 11% increase from 2021.

“Customer reviews continue to be on the rise,” said Goodwin. “Potential customers always want to know what third parties say about a business they're considering working with, and the BBB is a great resource for that. We also know how valuable these reviews are and continue to encourage businesses to ask their customers to leave them reviews on BBB.org.”

Top 5 Scams of 2022

1. Online Purchase/Counterfeit Products

2. Employment

3. Phishing/Imposter Scams

4. Tech Support

5. Advance Fee Loan

Consumers can visit www.bbb.org to check out a business, file a complaint or leave a review.