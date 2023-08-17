This year, the Bethlehem Community Cemetery will again celebrate the loved ones who have passed away and are laid to rest in this beautiful burial ground.

The traditional decoration event at Bethlehem Community Cemetery near Old Fort will take place during the weekend of Friday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 27. Located on Old Fort Sugar Hill Road, the cemetery, comprising 4.76 acres, has had at least 800 burials since its beginnings in the 1860s.

During this time, the cemetery board will raise most of the funds needed to maintain the grounds through donations. Board members will set up a table that weekend to accept donations by cash or check. Weather permitting, the table should be manned Friday early afternoon through late afternoon and Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. If you miss meeting one of the board members there (who may be assisting someone at a grave), then you can mail your donation, according to a news release.

Westmoreland Funeral Home has graciously offered to provide one of their tents and the board members is thankful for the comfort it allows.

“Thanks to the generosity of some donors and the coverage by The McDowell News last year we did have one of the best years on record for donations,” said Bob Smith, a member of the cemetery’s board. “There are no paid employees or officers. Mowing costs almost $500 every two weeks in mowing season and involves much manual weed trimming. We have been told by funeral homes and others that ours is one of the nicer cemeteries around.”

Sales of grave plots supplement these donations to a degree. Currently plots are $600 each and board members are exploring the development of a section for cremation burials with smaller plots at a reduced price. “We do have a new policy regarding cremation burials to be added to a plot with some restrictions,” said Smith.

Many families have died out, moved away, cannot contribute for various reasons, or just may not be aware of the circumstances, according to the news release.

Checks for the cemetery’s maintenance can be mailed to: Bethlehem Community Cemetery Inc., C/O Robert Smith, 656 Old Fort Sugar Hill Road, Old Fort, N.C. 28762. Please make them out to Bethlehem Community Cemetery.

“If a family member passes, you might consider listing the cemetery as a memorial recipient to honor them,” said Smith. “We are a non-profit corporation set up to preserve and maintain this cemetery. Your check should serve as your receipt should you use it as a tax deduction. Donors can be provided with a receipt upon request and mail is not recommended for cash.

The cemetery board is currently composed of Betty Lindley, Betty Reel, Tony Silver, Rick Setzer and Bob Smith (who has been on the board for more than 20 years), according to the news release.

If you have any questions, contact Bob Smith at 828-925-7070.