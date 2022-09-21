Best of the best: McDowell Fire & Rescue Association holds awards banquet

The McDowell Fire & Rescue Association held its annual awards banquet on Saturday at the McDowell EMS headquarters.

Brian Piercy, the association’s president, said this awards banquet has been held for more than 30 years. The event recognizes the best among the firefighters and first responders in McDowell County. The recipients were chosen for the awards by their departments. In addition, the association honored local firefighters who have served for more than 30, 40 and 50 years.

Awards were presented to the first responders of the year. The following are the recipients along with their departments:

Galen Edwards, Ashford/North Cove Fire Department; Jennifer Beasley, Crooked Creek Fire Department; Brooke Johnson, Dysartsville Fire Department; Jennifer Morgan, Glenwood Fire Department; Dylan Brooks, Hankins/North Fork Fire Department; Amy Hudgins, Marion Fire Department; Buddy Shell, Nebo Fire Department; Russell Branton, Old Fort Fire Department; Joseph Davidson, Pleasant Gardens Fire Department; Emil Cmaylo, Sugar Hill/Montford Cove Fire Department; and Kayla Walker, Woodlawn/Sevier Fire Department.

Awards were presented to the firefighters of the year. The following are the recipients along with their departments:

Travis Frady, Ashford/North Cove Fire Department; Clay Harris, Crooked Creek Fire Department; Michael Courtney, Dysartsville Fire Department; Andrew Worley and Ryan Washburn, Glenwood Fire Department; Barry Stepp, Hankins/North Fork Fire Department: Charles Hoyle, Marion Fire Department; Scott Ramsey and Rodney Roland, Nebo Fire Department; Justin Wilson, Old Fort Fire Department; Hunter Slagle, Pleasant Gardens Fire Department; William Poteat, Sugar/Hill Montford Cove Fire Department; and Cole Hobson, Woodlawn/Sevier Fire Department.

Awards were presented to firefighters and first responders who have put in more than 30, 40 and 50 years of service. The following are the departments, the recipients and their years of service:

• Ashford/North Cove Fire Department: Ben Carpenter, 50 years.

• Crooked Creek Fire Department: Dean Byrd, 55 years; Glen Anderson, 45 years; Howard Lytle, 45 years; Wayne Lytle, 45 years; Randy Vess, 45 years; Jeff Davis, 43 years; Kenneth Bartlett, 35 years.

• Dysartsville Fire Department: Jimmy Buckner, 42 years; Ken Silver, 33 years; Edgar Ledford, 32 years.

• Glenwood Fire Department: Gene Morgan, more than 50 years; Davis Morgan, more than 50 years; Darren Worley, more than 30 years; Ronald Morgan, more than 30 years; Donnie Tipton, more than 30 years; and Derek Worley, more than 30 years.

• Nebo Fire Department: Rick Simmons, 46 years; Bobby Lister, 38 years; and Robert Kirkpatrick, 37 years.

• Old Fort Fire Department: Roy Crisp, 54 years; Jack “Bunny” Piercy, 50 years; Bill Nichols, 49 years; Wayne Stafford, 46 years; Ron Richardson, 42 years; Bobby Sherman, 41 years; Jamie Grindstaff, 38 years; and Chad Blackwelder, 33 years.

• Pleasant Gardens Fire Department: Ricky Killough, 46 years; Danny Killough, 38 years; Jackie Killough, 38 years; Bobby Byrd, 38 years; Terry Love, 35 years; and Brian Piercy, 34 years.

• Sugar Hill/Montford Cove Fire Department: Oren Benfield, 50 years; David Parker, 48 years; David Patton, 45 years; Charles Church, 42 years; Grayson England, 37 years; Chris Parker, 34 years; Bruce Marlowe, 33 years; Justin Calhoun, 32 years; and Dean Flynn, 31 years.

• Woodlawn/Sevier Fire Department: Chalmer Tipton, 60 years; and Doug Clark, 42 years.

In addition, the McDowell Fire & Rescue Association presented the Garrett Presnell Memorial Award. Each department could nominate someone for this honor. The nominations were judged by a special panel comprised of Sheriff Ricky Buchanan, Emergency Services Director Will Kehler and Sgt. Josh Dowdle of the N.C. Highway Patrol and they selected two recipients, said Piercy.

The award recipients are Chief Joe Washburn of Sugar Hill/Montford Fire Department and Marion Assistant Fire Chief Corey Presnell, who is also a captain with Sugar Hill/Montford Cove department.