Best in show: McDowell father and son claim first place in regional venison chili cook-off

For years, Joe Ward heard how special his homemade venison chili was from family and friends who eagerly awaited the next pot.
Earlier this month, Ward found out just how tasty his creation is when he and his son won first place in the chili cook-off at the annual Dixie Deer Classic sportsman’s show in Raleigh.
Ward and his son, Eli, 10, captured first place in both the judge’s and people’s choice categories for home-style chili at the show, one of the largest of its kind in the southeast. In doing so, they qualified for the International Chili Society’s world championship cook-off in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in September.
It was the first contest Ward, 44, has ever entered, and the win was somewhat unexpected.
“I like chili, and, back years ago, I wanted to come up with my own chili recipe, so I looked at about 10 different chili recipes and came up with my own,” he said. “Everybody always talked about how good it was and how I should enter it into a contest. I got to thinking, it was the first time we had been to the Dixie Deer Classic in years, and they were having a chili cook-off. I figured well, we might as well enter it and have a little fun. It wasn’t about the money or anything; it was purely done just to see how good the chili was.”
It didn’t take long for Team Ward to start garnering rave reviews from the 102 folks who paid $10 each to taste the chili and vote for the people’s choice award.
“We heard a lot of feedback on it, and that just made my day,” said Ward. “People were saying they liked it.”
As the three-hours allotted for cooking ticked away and the sampling began in earnest, it was evident the Wards’ chili was a big hit.
“We made five gallons of chili and it was supposed to last two hours, but ours was gone in less than an hour,” said Ward.
The judges agreed with the public, much to the Wards’ surprise. Joe figured they might slide in as third- or second-place winners, but never entertained the notion they might win it all.
“If anything, I thought we might place third or what-not,” said Ward. “We really weren’t worried about it because we were just tickled to death just hearing all the feedback.”
When the Wards’ names weren’t announced for third or second, Eli thought their day was over.
“Third place went, and then second place, and dad said, ‘we didn’t get it,’” said Eli. “And then they called our names and we ended up getting first place.”
The Wards beat out 12 other competitors, some of whom were experienced contest cookers.
“We kind of felt out of place, because here were all these big competitors that had trailers and stuff set up,” said Joe. “The guy beside us had 36 trophies. Here we were with a little bitty cooker and a card table and a little pop-up.”
But the Wards also had a sure-fire recipe Joe, an avid hunter (“We enjoy the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping – all of that,” he said), has perfected over the years. He won’t share it, but he doesn’t mind offering tips. Not surprisingly, Joe said paying attention to details is crucial.
“I think it’s the way we prepare it (that makes it so good),” he said. “I don’t mind telling you this; we put bell peppers and onions in it, and whenever I cut them, they have to be two thicknesses of a knife blade, so they’re thin. Most people like the chunks, but I think that gives it a little bit better flavor, and we cook it in with the meat (ground venison). The tomatoes we cut up small, too.”
Eli said trimming the vegetables to the right thickness is a tedious but necessary process.
“If we don’t do it that way, he gets sort of mad,” Eli laughed.
The result is a concoction good enough to land the Wards in a championship cook-off with a $20,000 first prize (they won $125 for the judge’s competition and $500 for people’s choice at the classic). Joe said he isn’t sure if they’ll compete in September, but knowing they’ve qualified is vindication for long years of meticulously working out the details over countless hot stoves and steaming pots.