Best in show: McDowell father and son claim first place in regional venison chili cook-off

The Wards beat out 12 other competitors, some of whom were experienced contest cookers.

“We kind of felt out of place, because here were all these big competitors that had trailers and stuff set up,” said Joe. “The guy beside us had 36 trophies. Here we were with a little bitty cooker and a card table and a little pop-up.”

But the Wards also had a sure-fire recipe Joe, an avid hunter (“We enjoy the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping – all of that,” he said), has perfected over the years. He won’t share it, but he doesn’t mind offering tips. Not surprisingly, Joe said paying attention to details is crucial.

“I think it’s the way we prepare it (that makes it so good),” he said. “I don’t mind telling you this; we put bell peppers and onions in it, and whenever I cut them, they have to be two thicknesses of a knife blade, so they’re thin. Most people like the chunks, but I think that gives it a little bit better flavor, and we cook it in with the meat (ground venison). The tomatoes we cut up small, too.”

Eli said trimming the vegetables to the right thickness is a tedious but necessary process.

“If we don’t do it that way, he gets sort of mad,” Eli laughed.