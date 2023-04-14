Financial advisor Brandi Behlke in Marion is now a certified financial planner.

Behlke of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Marion has received the Certified Financial Planner or CFP certification, granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, according to a news release.

Becoming a CFP professional expands a financial advisor's knowledge base in the following areas:

• Financial management

• Tax-sensitive investment strategies

• Retirement savings

• Insurance planning

• Education planning

• Estate considerations

In addition to the education and examination components of certification, Behlke also has committed to abiding by the CFP Board's Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct, according to the news release.

