BEAR Closet to hold fifth annual fundraiser in downtown Marion

This Saturday, you can have fun in downtown Marion while supporting a local nonprofit that helps needy families in McDowell County.

Loving Hearts for Christ BEAR Closet will hold its fifth annual fundraiser event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on North Main Street in downtown Marion. The event, which will be held rain or shine, will feature craft and resource vendors, food trucks, blood pressure checks, bouncy houses from Jumpin' Around, lazer tag, a belly dance contest, face painting and more. A raffle will be held for a gender reveal party pack, according to organizers.

Donations of baby equipment, diapers, hygiene products and other products will be collected during the event. The BEAR Closet is a nonprofit organization that helps needy families in the community with their children's needs including diapers, baby equipment, clothing, hygiene products and more.

Started in 2018, the BEAR Closet serves McDowell County with helping single mothers and fathers, low-income families, grandparents who are raising babies and young children and foster care parents. BEAR stands for “baby equipment and resources.”

Philista Gossett, director of the BEAR Closet, and the other volunteers provide shampoo, body wash, lotion, skin cream, pacifiers, bottles, bibs and blankets. They can provide equipment such as car seats, cribs, strollers, high chairs, bath tubs and pack ‘n plays. Some toys and books are also available. When available, they can provide formula and baby food. The ministry serves children from birth to 6 years of age.

The BEAR Closet has held activities throughout the year including Kid Safe Days, Valentine's Day dances, bake sales and an event called Mom’s Feed Many. It is based at Cross United Methodist Church’s fellowship building at 85 W. Cross St. in Marion, just past Blue Ridge Terrace Apartments.

For more information visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/McDowellbearcloset.