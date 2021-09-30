Bear attack reported near Folk Art Center in WNC. Some areas now closed.

A couple was treated for injuries and released Wednesday evening after a bear attack in the parking area of the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The couple was having a picnic on a grassy hill near the Folk Art Center, when they were alerted to a bear by their dog. The unleashed dog ran towards the bear while barking loudly. Likely aggravated by the dog, the bear acted defensively toward the dog and the couple.

Over the next several minutes, there were repeated attacks by the bear while the couple retreated with their dog to the safety of their vehicle. The couple drove to Mission Hospital where they were both treated for their injuries and released.

Due to the bold and aggressive nature of this attack, temporary closures are in place on all trails in the area and outdoor food is currently prohibited.

Closures and restrictions include:

• The Mountains to Sea Trail from the intersection with the Visitor Center Loop Trail near parkway milepost 384 to Riceville Rd. Bridge at milepost 382

• The Folk Art Center Nature Loop Trail and all trails accessed off of Bull Mountain Road