Bear activity prompts camping restrictions on Blue Ridge Parkway

Blue Ridge Parkway officials announced that beginning today through June 24, 2021, tents and soft-sided campers are temporarily prohibited at Mount Pisgah Campground. The campground, located near Milepost 408, has seen increasing bear activity in recent days.

In particular, a young bear has established a pattern of entering occupied camp sites, coming too close to campers, and taking food from the sites. Park rangers and wildlife biologists are responding to the area and will attempt to disassociate this bear from human food rewards so all camping can resume. No injuries have been reported.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Existing reservations for tent camping at the campground have been cancelled for the next seven days. Reservation holders were contacted by park staff and through the online reservation system, recreation.gov. Camping in cars will be permitted during this time, and some tent sites may accommodate hard-sided campers. Walk up camping will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis by park staff to ensure equipment meets current requirements.