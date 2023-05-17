McDowell County’s law enforcement and firefighting personnel will hold a friendly competition in the Battle of the Badges on Friday.

This event is a blood drive sponsored by the Rotary Club of Marion. It will take place Friday, May 19, from 1:30-6 p.m. at the McDowell County Emergency Services headquarters, which is located at 129 Barnes Road in Marion.

During the event, McDowell’s first responders will face off for a lifesaving cause. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell County Rescue Squad, Marion Police Department, McDowell County Emergency Medical Services, several local fire departments and the North Carolina Highway Patrol will be encouraging blood donations in honor of their respective agencies, according to a news release.

Donors at the blood drive will vote for their favorite first responders before they donate, and the winner will be announced at the end of the drive. You are asked to please sign up and donate. The goal is to collect 40 units. There will be special refreshments, courtesy of area restaurants, according to the news release.

The department with the most votes wins the battle and gets a trophy. Those who give a Power Red donation get two votes. It’s a friendly competition for a great cause. You get to show your first responders how much you appreciate them and help them save lives by donating blood.

For appointments, visit www.redcrossblood.org sponsor code: BattleofBadges or call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767).